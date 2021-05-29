The ‘Rugrats’ reboot will have a beautiful dose of gayness

As Paramount+ prepares for the release of the new, CGI-rebooted version of Rugrats, word has emerged in Hollywood that the iconic twins Phil & Lil will have a gay mom.

The AV Club reports that openly-queer actress Natalie Morales will voice the role of Betty, Phil & Lil’s mom. In an interview with the outlet, Morales has also revealed that the character will be queer as well.

“Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community,” Morales said, “and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin’s New Bravo Show Might Be Too Gay To Function

Morales then added: “And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”

The original Rugrats portrayed Betty as an ardent feminist and businesswoman who had parlayed a successful wrestling career into a coffee house business. She was married to Howard, a rather dull and nerdish man. The new series will portray her as a single mother, a lover of football and a woman unafraid to poke fun at her own relationship history.