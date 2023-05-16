RuPaul gave a video tour of his ridiculously lavish home and the entire internet is gooped & gagged

RuPaul lives like a true queen in a very opulent castle.

The 62-year-old mastermind behind RuPaul’s Drag Race opened the doors to the palatial Beverly Hills mansion he shares with husband Georges LeBar and its even more fabulous than you could ever imagine, henny.

The maximalist estate, which Ru purchased in 2019 for $13.7 million, is the cover story of Architectural Digest’s June issue and includes a gag-worthy video tour hosted by the “Supermodel” singer himself.

While the 10,309 square-foot home initially had 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, Ru enlisted the fabulous handiwork of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and architect Christopher Hatch McLean to reconfigure the European-style residence into an even more indulgent and colorful fortress befitting of the world’s most famous drag mother.

“I’m RuPaul and welcome to our crib,” Mama Ru says at the beginning of the video while standing at the bottom of a marble staircase in his pastel pink foyer.

The tour begins with a view of Ru’s “disco room” featuring 26 hanging disco balls and large framed photos of divas such as Donna Summer, Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick. Studio 54 could never!

“This house is the manifestation of my drag ideal, where it’s colour and expansive and fun, disco, all the things that make life worth living.” @RuPaul pic.twitter.com/AmDLsIYWFH — Aaron Symons (@Aaron_Symons) May 16, 2023

The “very bold” black and white kitchen is accented with touches of orange, Ru’s favorite color, and includes two massive lighting fixtures that remind him of “underwater scuba gear.” The breakfast nook is larger than most dining rooms, has a light fixture owned by Yves Saint Laurent, and is so exquisite that we couldn’t image having the nerve to dare eat a bowl of cereal or any other pedestrian meal anywhere near its vicinity. Sashay away, PopTarts!

Other highlights include a dining “pavilion” inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, an orange office lined with all of Ru’s Emmy Awards, a yoga/meditation sanctuary, and the requisite outdoor space with a gorgeous pool and spa that can be quickly retrofitted into a stage for impromptu performances by any visiting Drag Race queens.

“You know, the kid in me has always loved colour, and shiny and outrageous and texture. That’s what makes drag so important.” @RuPaul pic.twitter.com/OBxM0B5T9p — Aaron Symons (@Aaron_Symons) May 16, 2023

But the true jaw-dropper of the tour is Ru’s ginormous walk-in men’s closet that was created by transforming two of the homes six bedrooms. This is the ultimate closet door bustdown!

And to be clear this is not Mama Ru’s drag closet, this room solely houses racks of Ru’s trademark print suits in every color color of the rainbow, alongside all his leather boots, loafers, bags, and accessories. Oh, and a sewing box that used to belong to Ann-Margret.

But just when you thought you’ve seen it all comes the the core and beating heart of the House of Ru. The place only few have seen and most can only imagine. Like Carrie Bradshaw’s first visit to the Vogue closet, prepare to lose your damn mind.

“This is the epicenter right here. This is the mother lode,” Ru says calmly. “This is the drag archives. Jewelry, shoes, gowns, you name it. It’s all right here.” *silent scream*

Designed to look like the chicest boutique you could never afford, Ru’s drag archives includes glass cases of his finest necklaces and baubles, racks of heels and thigh-high boots, and dresses on mannequins amid a sea of mirrored doors which most likely harbor even more gowns and ensembles. To say it slays the house down boots is an understatement.

Check out RuPaul’s sickening house tour below:

Are the girlies ok? Great. Now let’s proceed.

After seeing the images and video of The Ru-sidence, it seems many Drag Race fans have been under the false assumption that our Queen Mother would live more modestly. C’mon now. After 15 regular Drag Race seasons, 8 All-Stars, and more than a 15 international franchises, RuPaul Andre Charles has Kardashian-level coins!

As expected, the children were completely speechless to see that Mama Ru really does “own everythangggggg!”

Towards the end of the video, Ru explains the deeper meaning to his home is more than just the extravagant rooms and over-the-top decor.

“This house is the manifestation of my drag ideal, where it’s color and expansive and fun, disco and all the things that make life worth living.You have to find your joy. You have to create the joy,” Ru says. “Honestly, the hardest part is focusing on the joy in life, because we all know that there are so many awful things that are around. Why not make your home a beautiful, joyous place to live in?”