RuPaul has gone viral with a video he posted yesterday. Perhaps surprisingly, he’s not offering makeup or self-empowerment tips. He’s demonstrating the best way to parallel park a car.
Maybe because it’s so unexpected, or because it’s a genuinely useful video, but it’s generated over 5 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours. It’s on track to be his biggest-ever TikTok video.
Watch below.
How about we take this to the next level?
@rupaulofficial
Bumper? I hardly know her! Parallel parking made easy!♬ original sound – RuPaul
In the video, RuPaul says the secret to parallel parking is keeping an eye on your passenger side door, and when it lines up with the car you’re parking behind.
“Never thought I’d learn how to parallel park from mama ru,” was a comment that has earned over 100,000 likes.
“This should be a main challenge on Drag Race,” quipped someone else.
“Unironically the most understandable parallel parking tut I’ve ever seen thanks Mama Ru,” said someone else, prompting 20,000 likes.
“Wasn’t expecting to be taken to Ru Paul’s Driving Academy today but I’m not mad about it,” added someone else.
The video has also begun to take off on Instagram and X.
Cause gays suck at it— 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 11, 2024
Thanks, RuPaul! Can you please show us how to change a spare tire next?
