You may recall that RuPaul went mega-viral last month with a video showing people how to parallel park their cars. Posted to TikTok, the video has now had nearly 20 million views and counting.

Queerty reported upon it and joked at the end of our article, “Can you please show us how to change a spare tire next?”

Well, guess what? A video from RuPaul has now landed, and he demonstrates exactly that.

“Most of you will never have to do this in your lifetimes because you’re smart and you have a membership to a roadside assistance,” Ru cautions at the start of the video.

“But if you need to change a tire I’m going to show you how to do it. But remember, safety first. If you’re in an unsafe situation, do not try this. Wait for someone to help you.”

RuPaul then talks us through the steps of changing a tire. Watch below.

Online, the video was praised and welcomed.

“RuPaul said call me mother AND father,” was one well-liked comment on TikTok.

“RuPaul is making me an independent girl who can parallel park and knows how to change a tire and I’m loving it,” said another (earning 22k likes).

“If you can’t change your own tire, how in the hell you gonna change someone else’s tire,” quipped another, spinning RuPaul’s “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love someone else” motto.

Ru-side assistance

The video has also blown up on Instagram.

“Cancels AAA bc I have Ru-side assistance 💅🏼” joked one follower.

Others suggested it would make a good Drag Race challenge.

If you missed RuPaul’s parallel parking video, check it out below.

What next? How to change a headlight bulb? How to change a faucet washer? What would you like to learn from RuPaul?