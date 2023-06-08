RuPaul honored on the floor of Congress with a speech by Rep. Robert Garcia

Robert Garcia and his RuPaul placard (Photo: Twitter)

Californian, gay, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia has used Pride Month to honor RuPaul Charles on the floor of Congress.

Just two months after he paid a similar honor to Beyoncé Knowles, Garcia appeared yesterday next to a large photo of RuPaul.

“I rise to commemorate the start of Pride Month by honoring the one and only queen of drag, RuPaul,” he began.

“RuPaul Charles has become an American phenomenon and an icon. Nobody has more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent,” Garcia continued.

To commemorate Pride Month, I am honoring an artist, philanthropist, and barrier-breaker, @RuPaul Charles on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.pic.twitter.com/oxRMbilL1H — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) June 7, 2023

He praised the Emmy-award-winning performer for showcasing queer talent through RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The show has served as a critical space to discuss issues around inclusion, trans rights, mental health and self-worth,” Garcia said. “And this message couldn’t be more important as the LGBTQ-plus community continues to fight for equality and acceptance.

“The world needs more love, and yes, more RuPaul.”

Afterward, Garcia posted a photo of himself holding his RuPaul placard on the steps outside Congress.

Just went on the U.S. House floor to give a speech about…….RuPaul. pic.twitter.com/ygXdrMxGE0 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 7, 2023

Backlash against drag

Garcia’s speech when drag culture and drag queens are facing fierce backlash. In some states, drag has been re-classified as “adult entertainment” and banned from being performed anywhere it might be seen by minors. This has resulted in the cancellation of at least one Pride parade so far this summer.

Commenting on the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the country, Garcia told NBC News yesterday, “The current attacks from the extreme far-right is really an attack on the people that have led the gay civil rights movement in this country. And that’s something that should alarm and concern all of us, and we have to continue to push back.”

Garcia, 45, was elected to Congress in November 2022. In doing so, he became the first gay immigrant to become a U.S. representative.