RuPaul just made a major announcement about his future in television

This just in! Drag icon RuPaul has announced an exciting new foray into the world of scripted television.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar just inked a deal with Sony Television to launch his own production company, RuCo, with the aim of producing several new, scripted television series.

“Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,” RuPaul said in a statement following the signing.

The new deal will see RuPaul oversee development on a variety of comedies, dramas and even animated series–all of which will be queer-themed. RuPaul has not yet announced if he plans to star in any of the new series, and his involvement as producer is said to not impact his ongoing work on Drag Race.

The announcement follows a record-breaking Emmy Award win for RuPaul last month, when he became the most awarded black artist in history at the Emmys. In addition to his work on Drag Race, RuPaul also voices a recurring character on the Netflix comedy Chicago Party Aunt. He previously headlined the sitcom AJ and the Queen for the streaming giant. The show ran one season.

