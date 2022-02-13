tiktalk

RuPaul’s closet tour, Kacey Musgraves’ queer shoutout, & a gay tejano roller-skater

By

Relive the moment Whitney Houston dragged Wendy Williams for filth live on the radio, then check out the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul showed off his closet.

@rupaulofficial #ad Alexa is mind-reading? Watch Amazon’s gameday spot to see. @Amazon @Alexa #AlexaMindReader ♬ original sound – RuPaul

Piano Dad Dan nailed Lil Nas X.

@pianodaddan @lilnasx my dad playing “INDUSTRY BABY” by ear #piano #pianodaddan #fyp #pianochallenge #yerawizard ♬ original sound – PianoDadDan

Noah J. Richter rang the alarm.

@noahjrichter But when will he wake up? #greenscreen #dance #comedy #fyp ♬ original sound – Juice Jetson

Colton Underwood played a game.

@coltonunderwood7‍♀️‍♂️♥️

♬ original sound – Colton Underwood

Kacey Musgraves shouted out Cleveland gays.

@blackbashhh Kacey our Queen ❤️‍ w/ @saglttae #kaceymusgraves #wlw #starcrossed #gay #cleveland #yeehaw ♬ original sound – Ashley

Terrell and Jarius Joseph left church early.

@terrell_jarius One thing they gon do is talk about homosexuality and one thing Imma do is get up and leave #gaycouple #blackchurch #lgbtfamily #lgbt #equality ♬ original sound – prettyaxme

Karma came for a rude kid.

@jacqupot Karma is a bish, even in kindergarden #lgbt #jacqupot #gay #guncle #queer ♬ if you use this your hot. –

Raven-Symoné relived her “fem days.”

@ravensymoneHad to dress for a character…. Ummmm… Where my hoodie at? Not me no mo’!! ️‍️‍

♬ Originalton – Mea.Musica

Gay Tejano Rollerskating Tok kicked off.

@jojo.skates Nip out for Selenass #selena #bidibidibombom #gaylatino #rollerskating #rollerskate #selenaquintanilla #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #gaytejano ♬ Bidi Bidi Bom Bom – Selena

And Billy Eichner got ready for the big day.

@teamcoco #superbowl #football #nfl #billyeichner #teamcoco ♬ original sound – Team Coco