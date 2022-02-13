RuPaul’s closet tour, Kacey Musgraves’ queer shoutout, & a gay tejano roller-skater

Relive the moment Whitney Houston dragged Wendy Williams for filth live on the radio, then check out the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul showed off his closet.

Piano Dad Dan nailed Lil Nas X.

Noah J. Richter rang the alarm.

Colton Underwood played a game.

Kacey Musgraves shouted out Cleveland gays.

Terrell and Jarius Joseph left church early.

Karma came for a rude kid.

Raven-Symoné relived her “fem days.”

Gay Tejano Rollerskating Tok kicked off.

And Billy Eichner got ready for the big day.