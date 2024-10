It was not a failure as such really at the box office because of video sales in those days. Madonna sold a lot of videos. But the film itself didn’t work, even though for a long time, it was the only film that dealt with this issue that was actually then happening and being born…



I think it’s very difficult for her to be in films because everyone has such a preconception. I don’t know how she could ever be good enough to make people say, ‘Oh God, that’s really good.’



I think it was great having her in the film. I think she was touching in the film, too, myself. I haven’t seen it for ages, though. I mean, every time that comes on, I kind of look the other way.



Friendships and failure in Hollywood are very difficult things to keep going.

Rupert Everett speaking to the podcast How To Fail about starring in 2000’s “The Next Best Thing” with former BFF Madonna and how the “car crash” destroyed their friendship.