Rupert Everett is officially a married man.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star has confirmed he tied the knot with his longtime partner, a Brazilian accountant named Henrique, earlier this summer.

The couple kept the ceremony low key by exchanging vows at London’s Camden Town Hall and then having lunch at their local Italian restaurant Ciao Bella.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The 65-year-old actor revealed the nuptials in a new cover story for British publication Tatler.

Although they have been together for 15 years, Everett was initially hesitant to walk down the aisle.

“I have always hated weddings, although I do love funerals. But when you get older … I have seen so many problems that gay couples face, so it’s really more about forward-thinking, as we have been together for a long time now,” Everett admitted to the outlet.

“And I don’t know how long I’m going to last. Well, being tall, I’ve never seen a 95-year-old 6ft 5in person. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

Little is known of Henrique, as the pair keep their relationship very private and are rarely seen out together. Click here to see a photo of them in 2020.

Interestingly, Everett was previously an outspoken critic of marriage but began backtracking in recent years.

“It’s always made up that I’m against gay marriage, but I am not really at all. I’m not against any type of marriage, I just don’t think it’s the best way to nurture a relationship necessarily,” he told Mindfood magazine in 2020.

That same year, he divulged he was already thinking of making it official with Henrique. “Actually, I wouldn’t mind getting married now,” Everett said to the Times. “I’d marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding.”

Four years later, that statement came to fruition and now they’re happily married.

Out since the late ’80s, Everett famously played gay besties to Julia Roberts in the 1997 blockbuster film My Best Friend’s Wedding and to Madonna in the 2000 rom-com bomb The Next Best Thing.

After keeping a low profile over the last few years, Everett is ready to get back into the limelight.

He’s starring in the upcoming British period feature Madfabulous, has a new book entitled The American No hitting shelves, and next month will appear in a dashing role on the second part of season 4 of Netflix hit Emily in Paris.

With a solid relationship, thriving career and handsome as ever, Everett proves life does get better with age.

Watch below as Everett answers questions and drops tea on his dream role in Harry Potter, where his gay character George from My Best Friend’s Wedding would be today, getting stranded on a desert island with Colin Firth, and more…