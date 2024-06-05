Pet Shop Boys are continuing to deliver on their recently released “queer album” Nonetheless.

After dropping the homoerotic cruising clip for the album’s first single “Loneliness” and honoring gay ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev on the disco-tinged follow-up “Dancing Star”, the duo brought out a pair of LGBTQ+ favorites for the record’s third single “A New Bohemia.”

While the track is inspired by ’70s queer art/activist troupe Les Petitis Bon-Bons, who worked with disco trailblazer Sylvester, the Pet Shop Boys created a mini Looking reunion for the video by enlisting the services of actor Russell Tovey and the HBO show’s writer Andrew Haigh.

The moody video begins with Tovey showing off his roller disco skills.

Shot in the seaside town of Margate, the clip finds the Pet Shop Boys wandering the beach and a retro roller disco. While Tovey works the roller rink, dances and engages in a lip lock with another disco daddy.

“Very very proud to work with my mate @andrewhaighfilm again, this time for the music video of amazing @petshopboys new single “New Bohemia,” Tovey wrote in an Instagram post.

“Had the best time @dreamlandmargate shooting this a few weeks back!”

Of course, Haigh is an acclaimed filmmaker who most recently gave us the queer cinematic gem that is All of Us Strangers.

“I have loved the Pet Shop Boys since the release of Please. I have every album and have seen them play live many times over the years,” Haigh said in a statement. “Getting to make a music video with them has been a dream come true.”

Haigh’s fandom was evident in All of Us Strangers as he included the PSB in one of the film’s most haunting scenes.

During an emotional encounter with his parents, Andrew Scott reminisces an early Christmas moment to the sounds of the Pet Shop Boys’ cover of Brenda Lee’s “Always on My Mind.”

After previously expressing their excitement of having their music in the film, the Pet Shop Boys were ecstatic to officially get to work with Haigh on the new music video.

“We had a lovely sunny day in Margate filming this video with Andrew Haigh, fresh from his success with All of Us Strangers,” Pet Shop Boys said. “Thanks to Andrew and all concerned, in particular the many local residents who took part, including Russell Tovey and [artist] Tracey Emin.”

The Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, are in the midst of bringing their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour to arenas across Europe, before performing a residency at London’s Royal Opera House in July.

Sadly, the synth-pop legends have yet to announce any tour plans for North America, but we’re staying hopeful.

The Pet Shop Boys’ 15th studio album Nonetheless is available now.

