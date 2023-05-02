Russell Tovey is still really upset that so many gays thought ‘Looking’ was boring

After successfully launching Sex and the City and Girls, HBO hoped to recreate the magic of single friends navigating life and love in the big city with the premiere of Looking in 2014.
While the earlier two shows centered on white heterosexual women in NYC, Looking focused on a slightly more diverse group of gay men in San Francisco. And since a large swath of SATC and Girls’ fanbase was gay men, it would have seemed like Looking was destined to be a huge hit with us boys.
Despite drawing good reviews from critics, the series failed to catch on in the same way as Carrie and co. and was canceled after 18 episodes and 2 seasons, with a wrap-up film released a year later to the delight of hardcore viewers who enjoyed its nuanced and profound storylines. This author included.
You can revisit the Looking boys, Patrick, Augustin, Dom, Richie and Kevin, below:
Perhaps because it didn’t include zingy one-liners or fashionistas sipping cocktails in high-end bars, many gays at the time wrote the series off as being dull and slow.
Now seven years after the show’s final credits rolled, Russell Tovey, who co-starred alongside fellow out actors Jonathan Groff and a pre-White Lotus Murray Bartlett, is revealing he’s still annoyed that the show never got much love from the gays.
“The critical narrative at the beginning was that nothing much happened in it,” Tovey told The Independent. “That it was too boring. But it was just real life!”
To illustrate his irritation, the 41-year-old described how some gay guys were cavalier with their opinions when approaching him while shooting the series on the streets of San Francisco.
“They’d say, ‘You’re in Looking!… but I’ve not watched it, I’ve heard it’s boring’,” he recounted to the outlet. “They hadn’t even seen it! And it’s about you, in your city, filming outside your coffee shop, and you’re not even intrigued to watch it?”
Despite being heartbroken about the lackluster reception, Tovey believes it would fare much better with audiences if it were to be released in the current climate.
“It really, really frustrated me. It broke me, honestly,” he admitted. “If that show came out now, it’d have a completely different response.”
Despite Looking being canceled too soon and not getting the standom it deserved, Tovey is happy that young queer kids have a lot more options of seeing themselves on screen than he did in his youth.
“Look at Heartstopper or Glee. If we had them shows when I was growing up, I would have felt a bit better about myself,” Tovey said.
“I’m so proud of the way the world is now. For young kids to be able to say, ‘Cool, I’ll watch Glee tonight and then go to a gay bar’ – that is an incredible gift that’s been handed down. But we must pay respect and remember where that gift came from.”
Since Looking, Tovey has gone on to other TV shows including roles on Quantico, The Flash, Years and Years, and, most recently, American Horror Story: NYC alongside Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard and Patti LuPone.
While you can binge both seasons of Looking on HBO Max, check out a few more photos of Tovey being totally not boring below:
11 Comments
dbmcvey
If you’re on crystal or have adhd most things are boring.
ThatGuy22
I loved Looking, as did my friends who watched it.
dbmcvey
I did too! A really nice, low key show with several really amazing episodes.
abfab
We watched, of course we loved it but mostly because of the setting. The Great City Of San Francisco. If it was set in Podunk Texas……then no. The actors were hot. Two thumbs (or one fist) up!
lykeitiz
Was “Looking” boring? Does Tovey have ears?
At the end of the day, Tovey is a great actor who has been in some really quality films: “The History Boys” and “The Pass”, just to name two.
Kudos to him for defending “Looking”, but I, like most audiences, found it dull, like watching paint dry.
The recent reboot of “Queer As Folk” that got canceled after one season was much better. At least “Looking” made it to two seasons, with a movie closure to boot. If the rest of the series had been as good as the finale movie, it might have had a shot.
CatholicXXX
I thought it was okay. Shame it was cancelled. First impressions..
smittoons
I never thought Looking was boring. Some of the characters were a little insufferable at times, but for the most part it felt true to life.
I will say though that it was a little hard to believe Jonathan Groff’s character being as naive as he was. With that group of friends, living in that city, looking the way he did, and being close to 30, it was a little far fetched, even though they tried to explain that he used to be a self-conscious overweight kid. But Groff is still a charming actor and the season 1 episode that just follows him on a day-long date with his new bf is exquisite.
abfab
Seeing Groff in Spring Awakening. Seeing Groff in Looking. Seeing Groff in Hamilton. Seeing Groff anywhere anytime……….yes please.
Someguy
I diligently watched it at the time and I did not like it. It was a multi-episode relationship drama with a basic and very slow storyline, so the comparison to more sitcom-like and zinger-heavy Girls and Sex and the City is not working for me. Gays fixated on physique and status and treating their friends and partners horribly just because also wasn’t that appealing. It seriously lacked humor, any given episode of Drag race shows how everything what i think was wrong with Looking can be turned into TV gold with just a few well placed jokes. However, if the bet was on the hotness of the actors and general ambiance, sort of an artsy piece… well, a Wong Kar-wai movie it was not.
Prax07
It was indeed boring. It was dull and I couldn’t relate then, it’d make no difference to me today.
Now give me a new show based on the continued lives of Mickey & Ian from Shameless and I’d watch every minute.
Man About Town
Does anyone remember the phrase “crying all the way to the bank”?