With the exception of Kamala Harris, Russell Tovey just had one of the most epic weeks ever.

While Tovey isn’t jumping into the presidential race, the 42-year-old English actor has been riling up the internet in his own way with the exploits of his personal and professional life.

On the heels of his daddy “date night” with Pedro Pascal at the queerest concert ever, Tovey now has the gays going feral over his impressive physique.

Now the Looking stud has always been an excellent shape, but it appears he’s recently ramped up the musculature to action hero level.

On Sunday, Tovey shared proof of his gym pump transformation in a shirtless mirror selfie that showed off his bulging biceps, shoulders, and smooth pecs.

Sir is thicc!

Russell Tovey ?? pic.twitter.com/k3yBm6c1gx — Fit Famous Males (@FitFamousMales) July 30, 2024

Tovey didn’t say if his fitness progress was motivated by an upcoming project, but his thirst trap comes just days after it was announced he’ll be playing the lead in a new Doctor Who spinoff.

Between Ncuti Gatwa playing the 15th Doctor and now Tovey jumping on board, the Doctor Who Universe is definitely for the queers!

During a panel at Comic-Con, Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies disclosed Disney+ had ordered the five-part series The War Between the Land and the Sea starring Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Russell T Davies announces #DoctorWho spinoff series “The War Between the Land and Sea” at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/25owOeN6cg — Katcy Stephan @ SDCC! (@katcystephan) July 26, 2024

In the spinoff, Tovey is part of the military organization called UNIT that steps into action when “a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean” and threatens humanity.

Translation: Tovey is going to flex his buff muscles to save the world!

save me Russell Tovey pic.twitter.com/fVQfLy9OWK — ? Jericho ? (@itsjerichos) May 4, 2024

Between his career trajectory and his A-list nightlife antics, Tovey has been living his best life.

On Friday, Tovey made headlines after he shared photographic evidence of his latest outing with zaddy legend Pedro Pascal.

The good pals cozied up as they sat in the audience at the Pet Shop Boys concert at the Royal Opera House in London.

Tovey first shared it to his Instagram story, where he added the text “date night with this one,” tagging The Last Of Us star along with The Pet Shop Boys.

Then, he deemed it grid-worthy, and posted it to his feed with the caption “your dads,” clearly making reference to all of the internet gays who’ve been referring to both he and Pascal (and any male on the other side of 30) as “daddy” over the years.

Father figure icons!

And as if Tovey’s week couldn’t have been greater, he began it by being in the presence of pop royalty.

Last Monday, he had the pleasure of hanging out with the one and only Queen of Pop. Tovey shared a snap after breaking bread with Madonna at the trendy London Italian restaurant Brutto. In the cheeky pic, the pair served attitude by flashing their middle fingers to the camera.

They’re not like regular moms and dads …

We have our fingers crossed that their get-together means Madonna may be making an upcoming appearance on Tovey’s Talk Art podcast.

In the popular audio series, Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament discuss all things art with leading creators, designers and curators.

Last year, Tovey shared how he was dying to have Madonna as a guest to spotlight an aspect of her that he feels has not been recognized enough.

“Madonna’s never been given credit for her contribution to the art world. She’s been art. As well as hanging out with [Keith] Haring she dated Jean Michel Basquiat and she has supported so many female artists who were overlooked. So many people know Frida Kahlo because of her,” Tovey told The Independent.

“But she hasn’t had the platform to discuss that. I think we could show the world a whole new side of her.”

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if that interview materializes.

As far as the Doctor Who Universe, Tovey is set to start filming The War Between the Land and the Sea in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more fitness progress pics as his jacked up Adonis era goes into full swing.

In the meantime, check out a few more reactions to his muscle daddy era:

I thought he was looking buff lately! Wow, is he ever. 😍 — Robert McColman (@robertmccolman) July 28, 2024

honestly think i would kms if it wasn’t for noodles

and russell tovey pic.twitter.com/NoFPjIzKXC — richie (@aoushawkins) July 28, 2024

Can he ruin me please — Jonny Mark Caley 🏳️‍🌈 (@JonnyMCal96) July 29, 2024

