WATCH: Russell Tovey wishes fans a merry Christmas with ballroom display

British actor Russell Tovey usually uses his Instagram to promote his art podcast, his beloved dog, Rocky, or his acting career. However, a ‘Merry Christmas’ message he posted to followers earlier today shows a more lighthearted side to the thespian.

The reel captures him showing off some ballroom skills, complete with a drop to the floor.

It’s unclear when or where it was shot, although some commentators have identified it as the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. We’re guessing the clip may have been shot after a night out at the local bars.

Tovey simply captioned the clip, “Merry Christmas”.

Among those to comment was Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful, who quoted from cult ballroom documentary, Paris Is Burning: “A lady do carry a evening bag at dinnertime.. ‘.. Paris is burning 👏🏿👏🏿”

Actor Daniel Franzese called Tovey a “Legend”, while Drag Race UK queen Vinegar Strokes posted a string of laughing emojis. Several others suggested he should be on Strictly Come Dancing (the UK version of Dancing With The Stars), next year.

Tovey briefly appeared on Broadway in Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Wolf, but the production was shut down after just a few days of previews due to Covid. He’s most recently been seen on London’s West End stage in the play, Constellations.

He’s been with his boyfriend, Steve Brockman, since 2016, although they split for a year in 2018. In August, Tovey told The Guardian he was giving serious thought to starting a family, either through surrogacy or adoption.