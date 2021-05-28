Rutherford Falls’ Tai Leclaire has a thing for Lori Beth Denberg and we don’t blame him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy Friday, Happy Memorial Day weekend, and happy Queerty: The Podcast release day!

On this week’s episode, host Gabe González talks about the week’s most pressing queer stories including why Andy Cohen is waiting for someone special to smack him.

Plus, comedian and writer, Tai Leclaire, joins the conversation to talk about moving cross-country during the pandemic, why his latest gig was so special and his feelings about Lori Beth Denberg.

