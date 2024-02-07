Ryan Gosling’s gayborhood memories, Bad Bunny gets soaked & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: ‘Barbie,’ Warner Bros. Pictures (left) | Instagram, @badbunnypr (center) | ‘Who’s The *sshole? with Katya,’ Grindr (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Down Low — Now Available (Netflix): Lukas Gage co-wrote and stars in this dark comedy opposite Zachary Quinto—about one wild night that all starts with a happy ending.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 — Feb. 7 (ABC), Feb. 8 (Hulu): The winning ABC sitcom returns for a strike-delayed season, and none other than The Other Two's Josh Segarra has joined the cast!

Couple To Throuple — Feb. 8 (Peacock): This wild reality dating show finds four sets of sexy, open-minded partners looking for their third among a group of sexy, open-minded singles.

Drift — Feb. 9 (Select Theaters): The story of a Liberian refugee (Cynthia Erivo) in Greece, fighting to survive, and her powerful connection with an American tour guide (Alia Shawkat).

I Love You More — Feb. 9 (Select Theaters): A young German has plans to meet his internet lover in real life, but his family's impending immigration could ends things before they've even started.

Lisa Frankenstein — Feb. 9 (Theaters): Diablo Cody writers this gonzo goth-girl rom-com about a loner teen who reanimates a Victorian corpse and makes him into the man of her dreams.

Puppy Bowl XX — Feb. 11 (Max): Looking for something else to watch on Super Bowl Sunday? Well, ditch the pigskin and pick up some puppies in the 20th edition of the Animal Planet tradition.

Culture Catch-Up

ALEXANDER THE GAY?: Netflix’s hit docuseries Alexander: The Making Of A God is angering all of the usual (right-wing) suspects by alleging that the storied emperor was into dudes, too. But no one’s re-writing history, here—just ask the experts: his queerness is a pretty widely accepted fact! [Read all about it on Queerty]

OUT ON SCREEN: The society of LGBTQ+ critics—GALECA, as its known—has unveiled their nominees for the 2024 Dorian Film Awards and, once again, they’ve managed to honor so many movie favorites that the Academy and other awards bodies largely snubbed, from Todd Haynes’ May December to Trace Lysette in Monica to Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers (with a record nine nominations). [THR]

BUNNY BATH: Puerto Rican rapper and noted queer icon Bad Bunny has sent the minds of the internet down the drain with his latest Instagram post: A series of bubble-bath photos that leave very little to the imagination. Did Saltburn suddenly come to mind for anyone else? [Read all about it on INTO]

BEWITCHED: Got plans for Valentine’s Day—2025? Well, you do now! Let’s hope this year’s first date goes well, because you’ll be taking them to the famed Carnegie Hall in NYC to see Queen Of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon take the stage for a special one-night-only performance. An official title and details are yet to be revealed, but she promises original songs, eclectic covers, and special guests! Not a bad way to follow up her Queerties hosting duties, eh? [Carnegie Hall]

TROLLS, INC.: Apparently Elon Musk is forming his very own League Of Supervillains, because the wacko tech mogul is helping disgraced, transphobic actor Gina Carano sue Disney after the studio canned her role on The Mandalorian in the wake of her hateful social media activity. [Read all about it on LGBTNation]

NIPPLE PLAY: First-time Grammy nominee Troye Sivan looked like stud at music’s biggest night, rocking a sheer Prada shirt which revealed a new nipple piercing! We were living for it, honestly, but if you caught his Instagram story recently, we’re so sorry—he proved it was just a fake-out in a truly shocking video where he ripped the convincing pierced prosthetic of his real nipple. It nearly made us pass out.

GEEK CHIC: The dates were just announced for Flame Con 2024, the 10th annual edition of the world’s largest queer comics, art, and entertainment expo, brining the heat to New York City from August. 17-18. Big plans and guests are in the works, including an official after-party hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16’s Megami, the Geek Chic Queen of NYC—tickets available now! [Flame Con]

WEHO BARBIE: Nominated for his “SUBLIME!” work as a soul-searching Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling is a on the cover of Variety, reflecting on his journey growing up in the gay neighborhood of West Hollywood where he did “homework at The Abbey”—one of the town’s most iconic LGBTQ+ bars. [Variety]

DO IT FOR THE GRAM(MYS): This years’ Grammys ceremony was one of the best in recent memory—and (perhaps not coincidentally) there were a ton of queer winners, too, from Victoria Monét to Boygenius. We’ve got your rundown of all the night’s gayest moments, including the goosebump-inducing stage return of Tracy Chapman, performing her timeless classic “Fast Car” alongside Luke Combs. [Read all about it on Queerty]

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE: February is Black History Month and INTO is a celebrating with a list of some of the best Black LGBTQ+ content creators on the web, from the interview skills of Terrell Grice to the comedy stylings of TonyTalks. What are you waiting for, give them a follow! [Read all about it on INTO]

CALL ME KATYA: Are your ears burning? Well, they will be soon when beloved drag demon Katya Zamolodchikova drops her brand-new Grindr original podcast, Who’s The A******?, a provocative and sex-positive interview series where she’ll chat with some of our favorite LGBTQ+ hotties, from Orville Peck and Saucy Santana to Trace Lysette and Jordan Firstman. Premiering February 15. [Cosmopolitan]

BRING YOUR PADDLE: The Provincetown Film Society has launched an auction in support of its LGBTQ+ film fest, and it’s an embarrassment of riches. Through February 11, you have the chance to bid on prizes like a private dinner date with Murray Bartlett, or a night in jail with John Waters (yes, really!) [Bidding For Good]

SOME GOOD NEWS: And speaking of queens, the courts ruled in favor of Drag Race UK‘s Crystal, who sued extremist commentator Laurence Fox after he referred to her as a pedophile in a tweet. It’s a landmark decision that feels especially empowering in this era of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. [Read all about it On LGBTQNation]

SADDLE UP: Cowboys who sing about b*ssy have feelings, too! Viral internet sensation Dixon Dallas is back with another queer country bop, though this one slows down the tempo just a bit for a breakup anthem, singing about wanting a new boyfriend who treats him “like a queen.”

The Final Hump

Glamorous drag ghoul (and Queerty favorite) Peaches Christ is getting ready to live every queer person’s dream: She’s going on tour with her all-time favorite actress—wouldn’t you just die?—the legendary Mink Stole, a cult film icon who’s appeared in every single John Waters movie, as well as favorites like But I’m A Cheerleader!

Together, they’ll bring their brand-new, one-of-a-kind cabaret show Idol Worship to six cities across the U.S. from February 10-20—a hilarious evening of unfiltered storytelling, riotous film clips, and unforgettable live songs. To tease the show, Peaches Christ has shared exclusively with Queerty why she’s a life-long fan of Mink Stole, and shares which of the actress’s underrated roles she think you need to stream immediately:

“I love Mink Stole for a million reasons, but of course first and foremost it’s because of the insanely brilliant job she did playing so many of our favorite and iconic film characters over the years including Connie Marble in Pink Flamingos, Taffy Davenport in Female Trouble, Dottie Hinkle in Serial Mom, etc. But, if I’m going to steer young queer people to an initial must-see role of Mink’s, it’s gotta be Peggy Gravel in Desperate Living! A tour-de-fierce performance of a misunderstood woman who goes on an epic journey!”