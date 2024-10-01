It’s [‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’] the best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years.



They are now being talked about by millions of people all over the world. There’s a documentary coming out in two weeks about them, also on Netflix. And I think the interesting thing about it is it’s asking people to answer the questions, ‘Should they get a new trial? Should they be let out of jail? What happens in our society? Should people be locked away for life? Is there no chance ever at rehabilitation?’ I’m interested in that, and a lot of people are talking about it.



We’re asking really difficult questions, and it’s giving these brothers another trial in the court of public opinion. From what I can tell, it’s really opened up the possibility that this evidence that they claim that they have, maybe that there is going to be a way forward for them.



I have no interest in talking to them. It’s very good that Cooper [Koch, who plays Erik Menendez] has a relationship with them, and I’m very close, obviously, with Kim Kardashian, who has spoken to them. I love Kim, and I believe she does God’s work. I believe in prison reform. I believe in everything she believes in.



I don’t know what I would say to them. What would I ask them? I know what their perspective is.



I believe in justice, but I don’t believe in being a part of that machine. That’s not my job. My job as an artist was to tell a perspective in a particular story. I feel I’ve done that, but I wish them well.



‘Monsters’ creator Ryan Murphy speaking to Variety on the impact the Netflix series could have on the incarcerated Menendez Brothers & why he won’t speak to them.