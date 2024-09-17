After the success of his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is gearing up for the release of another shocking true-crime drama. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story hits Netflix on Thursday.

However, he’s already preparing for his next show about shocking murders.

The gay über-producer and writer took part in the premiere event for Monsters yesterday. He introduced some of the show’s stars to the stage, including Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny. He then surprised the audience by revealing that he’s already found an actor to play American murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein in his next planned murder story.

It will be British actor Charlie Hunnam, best known in the US for his role in Sons Of Anarchy.

Charlie Hunnam (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hunnam, 44, got his first break with a standout role in the original British version of Queer As Folk (1999). He played a schoolboy, Nathan, who has a relationship with Stuart (played by Aidan Gillen).

Besides Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has appeared in a range of movies, including Pacific Rim, The Gentlemen, the remake of Papillon, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. According to Deadline, Murphy’s announcement of the casting was a surprise. It’s not known if the series has even been fully greenlit.

Ed Gein

Ed Gein gained notoriety in the 1950s. Dubbed the Butcher of Plainfield, and the Plainfield Ghoul, he admitted killing two women in Wisconsin. Authorities believe he potentially killed others. Gein also dug up bodies from graveyards and kept skin and bones for macabre trophies.

He was arrested in 1957 and died in 1984 in a mental health institution. He was the inspiration for Leatherface in Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

There are no more details about Murphy’s planned drama about Gein yet.

However, those who enjoyed Dahmer are already looking forward to the release of Monsters this week. You can check out the trailer below.

Among those in the audience on Monday was actor Cheyenne Jackson. He gave it a glowing review on his Instagram, saying, “Went to premiere of MONSTERS on @netflix. Entertaining, thought-provoking, and riveting. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan take it all the way there. The acting and production is top tier. @eyrichlou and her crew have recreated the late 80’s in perfect detail and the casting is perfection. My old pals @butlerharner, @arigraynor and @lesliegrossman are brilliant and it drops on Netflix Sept 19th.”