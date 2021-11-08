Ryan Phillippe’s latest thirst trap has fans crying “Daddyy”

Where in the world is Ryan Phillippe?
Well he was at Matt’s Fish Camp Bethany, a “low-key joint dishing up seafood staples” in Bethany, Delaware.
Is that important? Unsure. Phillippe himself doesn’t seem to know, as evidenced by his photo caption: “..I forgot what I was gonna say”.
Good thing a thirst trap is worth a thousand words:
The 47-year-old Cruel Intentions star elicited comments from male admirers like “STUD” and “Daddyy”.
Phillippe has two films coming down the pipeline — Summit Fever, a mountain-climbing suspense drama, is currently in post-production. He’ll next head to New Mexico to film another thriller called The Locksmith with costars Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.
And just because we’re already here:
Tombear
Love to spend a passionate night with Ryan! Woof!
DarkZephyr
He is gorgeous. I wouldn’t call him “Daddy” just because he’s over 40, but he’s damn hot.
ScottOnEarth
I’m sure even straight guys would agree that Ryan Phillippe is one of the hottest, sexiest men on the planet. And he just gets hotter with age.
CBHaynes
Daddy? LOL, he looks 29 — tops!
justgeo
Why you calling another basic piece if shit Hot Daddy? Enough.
Brian
At least this man has acted in a bunch of movies… ones with stars, budgets, and theatrical releases.
Notice that the other ~70% of Queerty’s promotions are for “actors” whose sole public image is their Instagram account. They’re usually just influencers with no resume.
Hank31
I have always liked him. In the early 1990s, he played one of the first openly gay youth on TV, Billy Douglas on “One Life To Live.”
Years later, when Phillippe was an established star, he was on the Tonight Show, and Jay Leno started to mock Phillippe’s gay character from that old soap opera. Leno tried to get Phillippe to join in the mockery, and asked him if he could do a “gay face.” Phillippe refused to laugh or join in and he said that he was extremely proud of his portrayal of Billy Douglas and the impact it had on gay viewers. Jay Leno stammered and tried to shift gears. Great moment.
greekboy
Never thought much about this guy, but he certainly has avoided the “dad bod” and looks damn good
Hillers
Almost 50 and still utterly dreamy. Love the Phillippe.
Vince
20s through your 40s you can get away with allot. 50 it really starts to catch up to you. You’ll really have to take care of yourself it if you don’t want to look like shit. No more free rides.
He looks good because he has the genetics and the money and time to invest into himself. Not saying people can’t do the same thing but imagine unlimited amounts of money and time to pamper yourself.
moretruth
He seems really lonely.
Diplomat
It looks that way from his notes. Someone who is that over sexualized probably gets quite tired of all the one note Johnny’s and would prefer to be taken more seriously. Too many moths in his vicinity etc. Must be frustrating.
barkomatic
Did he make a deal with the Devil? He looks amazing for 47.
avesraggiana
WHO – in the world is Ryan Phillipe, and again, WHAT’S A THIRST TRAP?
Jack
Google ,”I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Crash”, “Cruel Intentions”., Reese Witherspoon…. and hand over your gay card for not knowing what a Thirst Trap is.
powersthatbe
@jack pmsl
white-queer-african
@powersthatbe
Yeah mate, pass the peepot….
LOL.LOL.LOL.
Mario
Ryan Phillippe is a very handsome dude.
butchqueen
“Daddy” is a role. I was called daddy by men older that myself several times in my 30s.
ShiningSex
he’s too boring looking. i don’t get the appeal.
his career died with his treatment of his ex. bye girl.
Man About Town
His career is thriving and his ex is an overrated, stuck-up snob who stole the Oscar from Felicity Huffman. When they split up I thought, good for him!
stevieboy3362
He is handsome, I love me a scruffy blonde guy… but how come he never smiles? He always looks pensive and moody, which don’t get me wrong, that in itself is hot. But I’d love to see him just let go and give us a big ol’ cheeky smile!
JRamonMc
It’s a Zoolander thing. Gotta maintain that tough guy persona.
mz.sam
Ryan…Sexy, Cute! Tats…NOT!!!
james7
Don’t he and Reece have a very hot son that sort of looks like her?
Thad
He looks like a Bethany Beach kind of guy. They’re OK, but Delaware gays know there’s more of our kind of hotness in Rehoboth or Lewes.