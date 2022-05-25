Ryan Seacrest and stylist swapped underwear midway during American Idol final

View this post on Instagram
Ryan Seacrest revealed he experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction during Sunday night’s live American Idol finale.
Speaking on Monday’s Kelly and Ryan show, Seacrest, 47, explained what happened. He said his longtime stylist, Miles Siggins, alerted him that he was showing a little too much package for the family-oriented show.
Signs suggested an urgent change of underwear was necessary during the live show’s commercial break.
“Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot,” quipped Seacrest to co-host Kelly Ripa.
“We go to commercial and he [Siggins] says, ‘Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.
“I said, ‘What do you mean we need to change my underwear?'”
Seacrest, aghast, told his stylist he had no spare pair with him.
“He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine,'” Seacrest said. “He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. … They were tight, elastic underwear.”
“It was in the middle of a live show!” Seacrest continued. “We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on,” he told a horrified Ripa.
“It was the first for me for a live show,” Seacrest added. “Anything for [American Idol]. It’s a family show. Thank you, Miles!”
Ripa said she would not wear someone else’s underwear for any reason and would insist on only shooting from the crotch up.
Seacrest replied that Ripa was unlikely to face the same sort of problem, given she’s unlikely to be showing the same sort of bulges below the waist.
Ripa then asks to see footage of Seacrest before switching his underwear. A short clip is played, but it’s hard to see from the footage shown why it sparked “panic” amongst producers. We’re guessing he was wearing boxers and there was a bit of swinging going on.
A confused Ripa asks if the shots were “diminishing or enhancing?”
Someone off-camera confirms to Ripa the shots were “enhancing” Seacrest’s package, prompting her to tease, “It was enhancing? Well then I would have insisted they stay!”
Wardrobe malfunctions aside, Sunday’s finale was won by construction worker Noah Thompson, who claimed victory over fellow finalists, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.
Introducing the winner of the 20th season of @AmericanIdol ! Congrats, @noahthompsonmu1. This is only the beginning! pic.twitter.com/oEn0TxUm6R
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 23, 2022
17 Comments
Mister P
Sounds like a story a publicist came up with to help the ratings for American Idol or more likely the most boring show I have ever seen Kelly and Seacrest.
Tim
no. I’ve noticed it before. Depends on the fabric of the pants he’s wearing. but yea. Definite VPL.
dinard38
I try not to even accidentally watch Kelly and Ryan show for fear that I would never wake up. Their show is painfully boring!!
Max
not a very good stylist if he didn’t have backup undies on hand. these stylists are supposed to have every remedy for style problems ready.
MrGoldman
I’m not buying that story. He could adjust his package if it was showing. I can’t imagine it was that big anyway. I stayed at the same hotel as him years ago and saw him up close several times. He is the size of a middle school boy.
Chrisk
Looks like Mr bland is trying to sex up his appeal. Ha.
Raphael
I’m not buying it either… Who in their right mind would swap underwear?! That’s so unsanitary, I wouldn’t do it even with a relative.
fishpaw13
I can’t believe he doesn’t travel without any drag tape. I’m sure he knows how to tuck. I’m not buying this story for a second.
scotty
this is a non-issue for those commando folks eh? speaking of which,
EZRA MILLER please get their sweet ass to vancouver island;
i am waiting to drink their bathwater. (sighs)
Diplomat
He’s one of those guys who looks life he could surprise and be hung like a horse. I’m with Ripa. Play it up.
SDR94103
why is there no pic of the “issue.”
Joshooeerr
Indeed. If we’re supposed to buy this hogwash, let’s see a pic of the offending bulge. It was on TV, so vision exists if it’s real. Go on Queerty, investigate. Prove you’re up to more than just regurgitating pap.
Kangol2
Just absurd.
missvamp
no one is looking at his crotch. eww gross.
johncp56
I am those little guys sometimes are hung, wishing he were bi lol.,?; and I hope he shaves like a dolphin lol
johncp56
Please someone post pics, love to see Ryan bulge
RickHeathen
He’s a goof.