Ryan Seacrest and stylist swapped underwear midway during American Idol final

Ryan Seacrest revealed he experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction during Sunday night’s live American Idol finale.

Speaking on Monday’s Kelly and Ryan show, Seacrest, 47, explained what happened. He said his longtime stylist, Miles Siggins, alerted him that he was showing a little too much package for the family-oriented show.

Signs suggested an urgent change of underwear was necessary during the live show’s commercial break.

“Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot,” quipped Seacrest to co-host Kelly Ripa.

“We go to commercial and he [Siggins] says, ‘Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.

“I said, ‘What do you mean we need to change my underwear?'”

Seacrest, aghast, told his stylist he had no spare pair with him.

“He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine,'” Seacrest said. “He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. … They were tight, elastic underwear.”

“It was in the middle of a live show!” Seacrest continued. “We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on,” he told a horrified Ripa.

“It was the first for me for a live show,” Seacrest added. “Anything for [American Idol]. It’s a family show. Thank you, Miles!”

Ripa said she would not wear someone else’s underwear for any reason and would insist on only shooting from the crotch up.

Seacrest replied that Ripa was unlikely to face the same sort of problem, given she’s unlikely to be showing the same sort of bulges below the waist.

Ripa then asks to see footage of Seacrest before switching his underwear. A short clip is played, but it’s hard to see from the footage shown why it sparked “panic” amongst producers. We’re guessing he was wearing boxers and there was a bit of swinging going on.

A confused Ripa asks if the shots were “diminishing or enhancing?”

Someone off-camera confirms to Ripa the shots were “enhancing” Seacrest’s package, prompting her to tease, “It was enhancing? Well then I would have insisted they stay!”

Wardrobe malfunctions aside, Sunday’s finale was won by construction worker Noah Thompson, who claimed victory over fellow finalists, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.