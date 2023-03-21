Sad! Nobody showed up to Donald Trump’s pre-indictment protest yesterday

The streets of Manhattan are shockingly quiet as many in the country wait with bated breath for ex-president Donald Trump to be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg this week over the $130,000 he allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Last weekend, Trump called on his supporters to protest his expected indictment. In response, NYPD set up metal barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court, where the 76-year-old, one-term, twice-impeached ex-president is expected to be arraigned, as well as outside nearby Trump Tower.
But it turned out the barricades weren’t needed.
When Monday finally rolled around, very few people MAGA maniacs actually heeded Trump’s call. And by “very few” we mean, like, less than 50 of them gathered outside the courthouse. There were more reporters, onlookers, dogwalkers, nannies with strollers, and other casual passersby.
“We threw it together at the last minute, the last 24 hours,” Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, told Politico afterwards.
“We weren’t sure we even wanted to come out because some people don’t like us, but we are here to show that there is support for President Trump in the bluest area in the country, here in Manhattan.”
Wax added that it was always intended to be a “low key” affair, even though previously in the day he had predicted more than three times the number of protestors, calling Trump’s impending indictment a “politicized prosecution and persecution without any merit.”
Meanwhile, over at nearby Trump Tower, a different group of protestors gathered. These ones waved signs accusing Trump of seditious conspiracy and demanding that he be arrested.
Trump was initially expected to be indicted on Tuesday, but word on the street is it might not actually happen until Wednesday, which is the next time the grand jury investigating the alleged hush money payment is expected to meet, or possibly later in the week.
Until then, here’s was folx are saying on Twitter…
3 Comments
Mr. Stadnick
It was the biggest crowd evah in mid-town Manhattan. There was never a crowd this big all chanting his name. It was the loudest crowd everyone could hear it and is saying it was the loudest. Everyone is talking about how biggly it was.
correctio
cringe af
RIGay
After the Drag Queens clean house, no wonder no Proud Boy wants to show their face in the Big Apple!
Also, I suspect word is out that if anyone gets arrested, Trump ain’t payin’ any legal fees or bail.