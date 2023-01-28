Salute these shorts: Announcing the 2023 Queerties nominees for Best Webseries

It’s Queerties season and let’s be real: some of the best shows right now aren’t found on streaming. They can be accessed right on your phone when you’re in need of some quick entertainment.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

But make no mistake: quick doesn’t mean shallow or silly (unless the silliness is part of the plan.) This year, we’re celebrating some of the best webseries from emerging queer creators in 2022. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite up until February 21st. Here are the nominees…

IMHO: The Show

What’s better than a queen reading another queen for filth? That’s easy: three queens reading other queens for filth. On IMHO, Chicago drag queens Darby Lynn Cartwright, Alexis Bevels, & Aunty Chan have strong opinions on every single moment of “Drag Race” and they aren’t afraid to voice them publicly.

The Walk In with Mo Heart

If there’s anyone who can catch celebrities in their most candid moments, it’s “Drag Race” icon Mo Heart, who’s been making us laugh (and gag) with her elaborate lewks since Season 10. In this Amazon Music series, Heart dishes with stars from Katy Perry to Lil Nas X and gives us an up close and personal tour of their dazzling closets.

The Michael Henry Cinematic Universe

Whether it’s a fresh take on cuckolding or wondering how gayness and Christianity can possibly coexist, Michael Henry has been delivering hilarious slice-of-life comedy with his YouTube shorts for years: and this year, he may just have outdone himself. Welcome to the MHECU.

Translation

When four legendary trans women- Kylie Sonique Love, Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente and Carmen Carrera- have a roundtable discussion of trans life, society, and culture, you know it’s going to be eye-opening. “Translation” gets into the big issues while managing to keep things absolutely real.

Adam in Fragments

Dekkoo original series “Adam in Fragments” follows the trials and tribulations of Adam, a sex worker trying to make a living in Los Angeles. This gritty and sexy drama gives us just enough in each installment to keep us eagerly coming back for more.

Avocado Toast

Canadian webseries “Avocado Toast” features a brilliant cast, offbeat humor, and discussions of issues too often swept under the rug in mainstream TV, such as struggling with endometriosis, coming out as bisexual, and what to do when your best friend joins a cult.

Interested In

In this steamy webseries, Parker, a newly-out undergrad, fumbles and f*cks his way through Philadelphia, balancing truly hot encounters with painful baby gay realizations.

Moonie

For pranksters and those who love them, “Moonie” is the ultimate high. This hilarious show follows a close-knit group of Black queer friends in their 30s as they navigate New York.

I Need Space

From playwright Donja R. Love comes a truly introspective and thought-provoking series centering around Marcus, a Black queer man living with HIV and trying to balance sex, professional life, and fears around COVID with his need for connection.

WeHost with Zach Noe Towers & Darren Bluestone

An effortless blend of sketch comedy and deranged talk show energy, this webseries is truly a comic rollercoaster that you won’t want to miss, especially if you enjoy butthole jokes.