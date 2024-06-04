Sam Phillips will spend the final season of his college eligibility competing for the Illinois Fighting Illini. But over the weekend, the standout gymnast represented Nebraska one final time.

Phillips participated in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, where he performed in front of the country on CNBC and Peacock. At the end, the Southern California native said it was one of the highlights of his athletic career.

“First Champs in 7 years🤍‼️ WOW, what a season!!! So Blessed to have had such a life changing season, ending on a great note,” he posted on Instagram.

He continued, “It’s rare that you have the ability to be aware & know exactly where you are at in your life journey, & this year was all about being present, finding the joy again & trusting the process🌟This was a great first step back on the Elite stage and I feel AWAKENED and FIRED UP w/ a new sense of CONFIDENCE.”

At the end, Phillips delivered a message to the masses: “ELITE SAM IS BACK.”

Coming off an injury-riddled season, Phillips returned to the floor this year and picked up right where he left off. The team captain won the high bar at a men’s gymnastics All-Star meet, and helped the Cornhuskers secure the No. 1 seed heading into the Big Ten Championships.

Though the Huskers came up short, they rebounded with a strong performance at the NCAA Championships, finishing fourth. Phillips won two All-American honors, all while wearing a rainbow flag on his jacket the entire time. As the only out gay male athlete during his time at Nebraska, he’s always felt a calling towards advocacy.

“I decided to wear the Pride flag during the duration of NCAA weekend to represent the community and bring Pride into the NCAA environment,” he told Queerty following the event. “During the banquet I had the pin on my suit and during the meet I had it on my warm up jacket. It was a way to add a touch of representation and visualization to the Pride community within the NCAA.”

Over the weekend, Phillips finished with a combined score of 156.950 in the all-around and 26.750 in the multi-floor. He placed 18th overall.

On Monday, Phillips officially said goodbye to Nebraska’s scarlet red, and hello to Illinois’ bright orange.

Transferring is rare in NCAA men’s gymnastics, given there are only 12 teams in Division 1. With that in mind, Phillips finishing his career at Illinois is a big deal.

As an added bonus, Phillips is joining one of the most inclusive teams in Division 1 men’s athletics. Two graduating gymnasts on the Fighting Illini, Connor McCool and Evan Manivong, are steadfast LGBTQ+ allies. Visibility is always at the forefront of Phillips’ mind.

“It’s so, so important to be a positive influence in this world that currently has lots of intolerance and ignorance producing hateful actions,” he said last year in a Pride Month interview. “I am the only out male athlete at Nebraska, and it’s lonely and isolating at times. But I think back to what if younger me saw me? How secure and hopeful he would be in himself if he saw an out male athlete being so involved and having a prominent role in all athletics and athletic-related departments.”

Over the last year, Phillips has expanded his name out of the gym and into the commercial space. Taking full advantage of the NCAA’s NIL rules, he enjoys sponsorship deals with conglomerates such as Adidas, Steve Madden and Adobe. Days before the U.S. Championships–and right before his college graduation–Phillips unveiled a sleek new ad for some kicks.

Earlier this year, Phillips told Queerty he’s always enjoyed an eye for fashion. He credits his dad, an actor, for helping him appreciate good looks.

“I love [modeling]! It’s another form of artistic expression,” he said. “I think it’s beautiful, and a great way to show off yourself and your essence and your body. While doing so, you become comfortable in your skin, and express yourself how you want to. Literally, every picture is different. You can explore and illustrate 1,000 different expressions.”

On the mat, Phillips’ expression breeds happiness and joy. In case you forgot, “Elite Sam” is back.

That’s the energy we love to see at the start of Pride season!

