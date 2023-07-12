Sam Smith drops teaser of their new ‘Barbie’ track: ‘Man I Am’

Sam Smith is on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack (Photo: Instagram)

In case you’ve been vacationing on Mars, you’ve probably heard that the new Barbie movie hits theaters this month.

The movie’s producers previously announced most of the artists on the soundtrack. They left people wondering who the one remaining track would come from. This led many Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey fans to get their hopes up.

On Monday, Sam Smith revealed that they are the final singer to feature on the movie’s collection of songs.

Smith says they were commissioned to specifically write a song from Ken’s point of view. Hence their new banger, “Man I Am” (which is worth pointing out as some people on social media have questioned why a non-binary artist would sing a song with that title).

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith said on Instagram on Monday. They said there were “invited by the incredible @iammarkronson [Mark Ronson] and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

Yesterday, Smith dropped a teaser of the track. In a video, they danced and mimed along wearing a pink, Barbie hoodie.

The official Barbie movie account shared the clip, prompting some nasty comments from people disappointed at Sam’s inclusion. Some wanted other acts. Some just dislike Smith.

Other fans came to Smith’s defense.

“The treatment of Sam in these comment sections is so incredibly unnecessary and disappointing. They have hurt no one, they are just singing. Please just leave Sam alone.”

The ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Barbie hits theaters on July 21. It features several songs written especially for the movie.

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience,” lead actress Margot Robbie told Rolling Stone in June.

The movie’s lead single, “Dance The Night”, by Dua Lipa, dropped in May.

This week, Ryan Gosling’s power ballad as Ken, “Just Ken”, was also posted to YouTube.