Sam Smith is just like us, has been banned from multiple dating apps

Sam Smith is sharing one of the downsides of being a rich and famous pop star.

While the 30-year-old is enjoying a robust new era of their career on the heels of the monster hit Unholy with Kim Petras, they have disclosed the pitfalls of trying to find love in the modern era.

Speaking on their romantic life, Smith admitted dating hasn’t been a problem but trying to swipe right on the apps has come with its own set of issues beyond flaky matches that never actually want to meet in person.

“I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder,” they told ET Canada. “I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.”

The idea that someone would try to catfish a potential love interest using Smith’s image isn’t farfetched, but the “Stay With Me” singer fessed up they did have a hand in getting kicked off the sites.

“Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that,” Smith added.

Doesn’t seem like not being on the apps has affected Smith too much. Over the years, they have been romantically linked to dancer Jonathan Zeizal, British actor Jay Camilleri, and 13 Reasons Why hottie Brandon Flynn.

Earlier this month, dating rumors swirled after Smith was spotted out in NYC with designer Christian Cowan.

Paparazzi captured the pair cuddling up as they walked through the streets of Manhattan, with Smith placing a quick peck on Cowan’s head.

Although neither has confirmed their relationship status, both were also together at the White House in December to witness President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act.

Regardless of their lovelife, Smith is enjoying a new round of success since pairing up professionally with Petras for Unholy. In October, the duo made history for being the first openly non-binary and trans artists to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

On Wednesday, Smith and Petras were announced as part of the first round of performers to take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 5th. Four-time winner Smith and first-time nominee Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their blockbuster duet.

The pair gave fans a taste of what to expect on music’s biggest night as they performed Unholy on this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live. The dramatic performance culminated with Petras making a surprise appearance from underneath Smith’s huge pink fluffy dress. She be poppin’ it, indeed!

Watch mummy and daddy getting hot at the body shop below:

