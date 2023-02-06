Sam Smith, Madonna, & more: All the fiercest & most fearless fashion slays from the 2023 Grammys

The 65th annual Grammy Awards roared into the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday and with it a slew of queer nominees, presenters and performers took over the red carpet to flaunt their fabulous and fearless style.

The night featured historic moments with Beyoncé breaking the record for the person with most Grammy wins ever (32) and Kim Petras becoming the first out trans woman to win the best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith. For their part, Smith–who now has a total of 5 Grammys–became the first out, non-binary artist to win for best pop/duo.

Related: Beyoncé thanks “queer community” and Kim Petras makes history at Grammys

Other LGBTQ+ winners include Brandi Carlile for best rock performance and best Americana album, and Steve Lacy for progressive R&B album. Beyonce also thanked the queer community during her acceptance speech for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.

Beyond the stellar performances and award-winning moments, some of the fashion standouts included Smith and Petras’ devilishly fabulous red scare, Bad Bunny‘s normcore revival, and Harry Styles‘ rainbow pride.

If you are craving a dose of glamour, check out some of the fiercest and most memorable looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards below…

Beyonce may be queen, but Laverne is serving leather regalia fantasy for the children.

Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik

This is the kind of red state we can fully support.

Big Freedia

Big Freedia’s blonde ambition era is in full effect.

Steve Lacy

Going shirtless in a chic double breasted tux and matching clutch is a bad habit Lacy never has to break!

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile in Versace at the #GRAMMYs. More red carpet/coverage later on our site. pic.twitter.com/v3iy6JyvtJ — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 5, 2023



We’re sensing a black tux theme, but Brandi’s embellished Versace with a pop of color fuchsia moment is a winner.

It’s obvious Gus came to werk! He can change our oil anytime.

Omar Apollo

omar apollo at the #GRAMMYs red carpet pic.twitter.com/6r7PrhpHoD — omar apollo archive (@archiveomar) February 6, 2023

When you are as talented and handsome as Omar, rhe Grammy red carpet is just another casual Sunday.

Anitta

The Brazilian goddess brought the drama and has gone from Best New Artist nominee to fashion legend.

Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan at the #GRAMMYs? Love that for us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T75fnecOYg — MTV (@MTV) February 5, 2023



The Wednesday hunk took the plunge and gets two very enthusiastic snaps!

Instead of gold, the Olympian went for a shimmering silver top and matching pants.

T.J. Osborne

T. J. Osborne se inspira en el kimono para su look en los #Grammys #GrammyAwards #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Hu4WdLjHPt — Male Fashion Trends (@MaleFashTrends) February 5, 2023

The Brothers Osborne frontman stood out from the pack in this offbeat teal tux ensemble.

Put them in a musical, a buddy comedy, and a Charlie’s Angels reboot, stat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Another day, another slay for La Reina La Lopez!

Taylor Swift

Bejeweled in midnight blue & right on brand! When she walks in the room she can still make the whole place shimmer!

Kacey Musgraves

SpaceyKacey serving pink powerpuff superhero ally for the gods!

Harry Styles

The tats. The body. The nip slips! Only Harry can turn this shimmering, rainbow clown suit into this season’s sexiest must-have! That being said, we still think Bey was robbed for AOTY.

Shania Twain

We want to be Shania’s plus one to this Cruella de Vil goes to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party extravaganza!

Bad Bunny

Papi has all us bebesotas running to a ’90s Gap to get this look by Friday!

Say anything bad about the eternal Queen of Pop and you get the whip! #bowdown