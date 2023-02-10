Sam Smith poses for their most raunchy fashion shoot yet and people are shook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)



After their much-talked-about performance at the Grammys alongside Kim Petras, Sam Smith has sent Twitter and Instagram into meltdown with a new photo shoot.

The images were taken for Perfect Magazine by photographer Zhong Lin.

The cover image finds Sam trussed up in what appear to be red rubber straps, reminiscent of rope bondage. They’re wearing pink rubber gloves. Check out the full NSFW image on Instagram.

Perfect also posted a video of Smith posing for the photos, wearing several different, skimpy items. Much of it appears to be rubberwear. Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also models some dresses and is dripped with body paint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

Many of Smith’s followers praised the look. Queer activist Adam Eli posted a simple message: “LOVE”

Model Aaron Rose Philip said, “Ok this is fabulous.”

Another user said, “People only ever wanna hear about empowerment and body positivity as long as it fits into their image but as soon as somebody takes these words actually into action… pow! there goes the internet again. People… it’s even in the title: autonomy. Their body, their choice, their power. You go girl!”

Another added, “If you’re upsetting conservatives you’re probably doing something right.”

seeing a person being so confident and free with a normal body really helps with the body dysmorphia we’re used to in this generation. Thank you Sam for helping us to get rid of stereotypes — BJMH (@BJMH8) February 10, 2023

“Tacky”

However, predictably, the shoot has not gone down well with everyone.

“I love Sam … Sorry to say, this looks cheap,” said one fan.

“I mean. Do your thang but this just doesn’t feel authentic,” said another user. “I respect artists that come on the scene as themselves: Boy George, Madonna, Prince, Bowie, Kiss, Gaga, Grace Jones. Not someone who denies who they are to please an industry to get in the door then when it’s ‘safe’ drastically changes who they are and says ‘this is me all along’ – um, no it wasn’t. It’s trying too hard boo.”

Fatphobic and tasteless content are two different things. Sam can do whatever Sam wants. It won’t please everyone. Clearly, this photo is made to kick up commotion in any comment thread. Personally, it’s just tasteless and tacky, I wouldn’t want to see anyone of any weight wear it… https://t.co/rQsHn0g0ys — SIKORA (@iamsikora) February 10, 2023

Why though? Did Sam forget that he’s actually talented and doesn’t need to this? Why the cry for attention? 🤷🏻‍♂️ just sayin — Teddy🇨🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TeddySincero) February 9, 2023

Many pointed out that many female stars, such as Cardi B and Doja Cat, have dressed in similarly skimpy outfits but didn’t face anything like the same backlash.

Not here to make friends

Smith is hopefully getting used to such criticism. They’ve increasingly faced negativity online in recent months for their choice of outfits. The way Smith clearly feels more comfortable in their own skin is evident in their recent photos and videos.

However, not everyone shares that comfort. Some find it challenging. Smith’s recent video for new song “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” prompted a similarly polarizing reaction.

Check it out below.