Sam Smith strips down for a swim in a forest pool

Sam Smith has been treating fans to plenty of vacation snaps over the holidays. The hit singer is known to have been traveling in Thailand over the Christmas period. It’s unclear if they’re still there or have moved on to somewhere else warm and tropical.

Yesterday, Smith posted a couple of photos. The first showed Smith submerged in a forest pool. Smith may have been skinny dipping or wearing a small pair of briefs. A second one showed them standing on a rock, showing off impressive calf muscles, and surveying the scenery.

Followers were left guessing where Sam might be, with many suggesting Australia or Costa Rica.

One well-liked comment said the first image was confusing. Adding that they loved Sam, the commentator asked “why did I think that was an uncooked rotisserie chicken floating down a river for a split second?”

Miaow!

A photo posted over the holidays from Thailand showed Smith in a tight pair of leopard-print swimming briefs.

On another day, Smith enjoyed a moped ride wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier top.

Smith is enjoying some downtime after a busy year. Their hit single ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras hit number one in several countries, including the UK and US. Smith is now gearing up for the release of their new album, Gloria, on January 27, and plenty of live dates in 2023.

