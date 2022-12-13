Sam Smith’s latest look brings out the trolls as “Unholy” continues to dominate the charts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Sam Smith has received more than their usual share of criticism and trolling over the past couple of days.

The singer performed their international smash hit “Unholy” as part of the Capital Radio Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday evening at the O2 in London during which they wore a sparkly, silver Valentino jumpsuit.

Smith’s outfit, and the fact they’ve learned to love their plus-size non-binary figure, proved triggering for many online.

Leading the chorus of disapproval was the one hit wonder band Right Said Fred.

The former hitmakers, who had a big global smash in the 90s with “I’m Too Sexy”, are otherwise known as brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass. Richard is gay.

In recent years, the band members have become more known for their embrace of Covid vaccine conspiracy theories and anti-woke stance.

They tweeted a photo of Smith with the caption, “The wheels have come off these drag Queen tours 🤦‍♂️”

The wheels have come off these drag Queen tours 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CCqYq7KPyx — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) December 11, 2022

They were not alone. Others were quick to make disparaging remarks about Smith’s appearance.

the downgrade is insane pic.twitter.com/H0vDYeHnrz — Joe 🇲🇦 (@LAHXLLUClNATION) December 12, 2022

Many come to Sam Smith’s defense

Others, however, came to Smith’s defense. Many were quick to point out that the outfit was not all that different from stagewear worn recently by Harry Styles. Although Styles took some flack, it was not at the same level as Smith.

I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. pic.twitter.com/KjOYxrDQOz — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) December 11, 2022

Some wondered whether the simple difference between Smith and Styles was their bodies. Is Smith the victim of “fatphobia” or fat-shaming?

Why do you all hate Sam Smith so much? They’re queer, non-binary and have literally said themselves that they are excited about the rest of their life to be exactly who they are. You don’t have to like their music, just let them live. Smells like fatphobia to me… https://t.co/NHiCJ1f5rR — Pheebs (ur fav fat babe) 🪩✨💅💃💛 (@fatpheebs) December 12, 2022

It’s actually gross constantly seeing people tear into Sam Smith for their appearance when there’s a lot of us, myself included, who have a similar body type to them. God forbid a queer person dresses/expresses themself unapologetically, apparently only thin people are allowed 🤡 — 🎄 (@spicebagsupreme) December 12, 2022

The way some of y’all have bullied Sam Smith on this app the past couple of days is disgusting. And you sit on here hiding behind the avatar of a celeb, spewing hate when you are in fact no better than the people you aim to hold accountable and/or get canceled on a daily basis. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 13, 2022

The amount of fatshaming I have seen about Sam Smith is SICK. You all need help and touch some grass outside. These beauty standards have fucked up your mind of what actual human bodies should be considered okay and healthy — Kür (@kingoflevant) December 13, 2022

The hatred toward Sam Smith, especially from others in the LGBTQ community, confused some.

Why are the gays so mean to Sam smith?! He’s literally the embodiment of most of you! — Petty White (@itsbambibanks) December 12, 2022

Y’all mean gays are bullying Sam Smith, and for what? They don’t be bothering nobody. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 12, 2022

And others just said they liked the fact Smith doesn’t seem to care anymore what other people think about the way they look.

You know who I really enjoy? Sam Smith. They’re sort of just like, “I love myself. So suffer, sweetie.” — Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) December 12, 2022

Smith has been enjoying the biggest hit of their career with “Unholy”, which was released in October. The duet with Kim Petras topped the charts in the UK, US and elsewhere and continues to dominate on radio and streaming nearly two months after its release. Smith’s new album, Gloria, will be out in January.