dragged

Sam Smith’s latest look brings out the trolls as “Unholy” continues to dominate the charts

By

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Sam Smith has received more than their usual share of criticism and trolling over the past couple of days.

The singer performed their international smash hit “Unholy” as part of the Capital Radio Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday evening at the O2 in London during which they wore a sparkly, silver Valentino jumpsuit.

Smith’s outfit, and the fact they’ve learned to love their plus-size non-binary figure, proved triggering for many online.

Related: Sam Smith slips into fishnets to tease seductive new follow-up track to “Unholy”

Leading the chorus of disapproval was the one hit wonder band Right Said Fred.

The former hitmakers, who had a big global smash in the 90s with “I’m Too Sexy”, are otherwise known as brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass. Richard is gay.

In recent years, the band members have become more known for their embrace of Covid vaccine conspiracy theories and anti-woke stance.

They tweeted a photo of Smith with the caption, “The wheels have come off these drag Queen tours 🤦‍♂️”

They were not alone. Others were quick to make disparaging remarks about Smith’s appearance.

Many come to Sam Smith’s defense

Others, however, came to Smith’s defense. Many were quick to point out that the outfit was not all that different from stagewear worn recently by Harry Styles. Although Styles took some flack, it was not at the same level as Smith.

Some wondered whether the simple difference between Smith and Styles was their bodies. Is Smith the victim of “fatphobia” or fat-shaming?

The hatred toward Sam Smith, especially from others in the LGBTQ community, confused some.

And others just said they liked the fact Smith doesn’t seem to care anymore what other people think about the way they look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Related: Sam Smith and Kim Petras just did something amazing

Smith has been enjoying the biggest hit of their career with “Unholy”, which was released in October. The duet with Kim Petras topped the charts in the UK, US and elsewhere and continues to dominate on radio and streaming nearly two months after its release. Smith’s new album, Gloria, will be out in January.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)