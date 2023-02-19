Sam Smith’s old photos, the perfect picnic, & a supermarket charcuterie board

Watch Bad Bunny fall in love with a good boy, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
West Hollywood watched the Super Bowl.
@christopherwagoner I mean what did you expect #superbowl ♬ original sound – Christopher 😏
Anita Bryant got a pie to the face.
@humanhistoryvideos An Ironic End for America’s Most Famoust Anti-LGBTQ Activist #history #historytok #historytiktok #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbthistory #historybuff #historytime ♬ original sound – HumanHistoryVideos
Qadry Ismail told the truth.
@qadry.ismail #lgbtq #men ♬ original sound – Qadry Ismail
The gays payed homage to Rihanna.
@femmemnl THE GAYS CAN’T GET OVER WITH THE COME BACK PERFORMANCE OF @Rihanna 👑 WE ARE LIVINGGGGGG!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #superbowl #halftimeshow #rihanna #rudeboy #FemmeMNL ♬ original sound – prettylittlething
The Piggly Wiggly disappointed Jeff.
@thomasdanielmusic Happy #valentinesday to my eternal optimist 🤣 #lgbt #couple #gaytiktok ♬ Love Me Better – Thomas Daniel
Sam Smith looked back on old photos.
@zanelowe Beautiful Sam Smith Interview released today. Our best yet #samsmith #unholy #music #fyp #snl ♬ Midnight – Prod. By Rose
Jennifer Coolidge joined.
@jennifercoolidge Trying out TikTok! 💋👀 @jlo ♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix – Edit) – Jennifer Lopez
Will Hopkins planned a date
@willhopkins00Wait till the end for a reality check lmao 💀♬ Blue Spirits – DWLLRS
The White Party began.
@tony013185 White Party 🤍⚪️⬜️🌈 #HarmonyAtlantisCruise ♬ nhạc nền – Tony Dương
And Omar Apollo dropped a new song.
@omar.apollo3 BOYS OUT♬ 3 Boys Omar Apollo – Omar Apollo
One Comment
bachy
1. Those femmeMNL dancers have one killer choreographer!!!
2. Had no idea Sam Smith is 6’2”! But always did feel he looked miserably undernourished during his “thin” phase. Looks like he has more of a “bear” body? But what’s a hairless bear body called?
3. Surprised Piggly Wiggly doesn’t have a charcuterie board. Someone needs to go all Karen on their ass and “speak to the manager.”
4. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge has a thing or two to teach JLo about “poetry.”
5. That White Party clip looks like a dream! One from which I’d wake up screaming.