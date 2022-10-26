emotional justice

Samuel Alito one-ups sniveling Brett Kavanaugh as biggest SCOTUS drama queen

By · 7 comments

Move over Brett Kavanaugh, there’s a new (old) drama queen on the Supreme Court and his name is Samuel Alito.

During a talk at an event for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, the ultra-partisan, gay-hating justice expressed fear for his life after the draft opinion from Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked in May.

Alito said the conservative justices who ultimately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade became “targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.”

Hmmm. We don’t recall any justices being assassinated. We do, however, remember Brett Kavanaugh having to forego dessert and flee through the backdoor of a Morton’s Steakhouse after peaceful protestors gathered outside the front of the restaurant. But, as far as we know, nobody’s life was endangered at the time.

Related: Brett Kavanaugh forced to skip dessert, flee out the backdoor of steakhouse to avoid protesters

“It was a grave betrayal of trust by somebody,” Alito, who wrote both the leaked draft and the final majority opinion, continued, adding that the leak, “certainly changed the atmosphere at the court.”

On the topic of “betrayal of trust”, there are many people who would like to have a word with Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who both lied during their SCOTUS confirmation hearings when they said they wouldn’t overturn the landmark abortion ruling.

(Alito himself declared Roe “settled” during his hearing in 2005.)

And as for the “atmosphere at the court”, well, that was changed when Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings on President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland after Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

Related: Ted Cruz blasts Merrick Garland for not protecting Brett Kavanaugh’s right to a quiet steak dinner

In addition to voting to overturn Roe, Alito dissented in Obergefell v. Hodges, the high court’s 2015 same-sex marriage decision. And in 2020, he dissented in the court’s ruling that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban on sex discrimination in the workplace also includes sexual orientation or gender identity.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about Alito’s latest remarks…

According to Pew Research, Americans’ views of the Supreme Court have shifted dramatically in recent years:

Following a term which saw the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling ending the federal guarantee of the right to abortion along with several other high profile cases that often split the justices along largely ideological lines, this shift in views of the court has been driven by a transformation in Democrats’ views.

Just 28% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents now view the court favorably, down 18 percentage points since January and nearly 40 points since 2020. Positive views of the court among Republicans and Republican leaners have increased modestly since the start of the year (73% now, 65% then).

As a result, the partisan gap in favorable views of the Supreme Court – 45 percentage points – is wider by far than at any point in 35 years of polling on the court.

Related: Roberta Kaplan on the demise of Roe v. Wade and what’s next for equality