Samuel Alito one-ups sniveling Brett Kavanaugh as biggest SCOTUS drama queen

Move over Brett Kavanaugh, there’s a new (old) drama queen on the Supreme Court and his name is Samuel Alito.

During a talk at an event for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, the ultra-partisan, gay-hating justice expressed fear for his life after the draft opinion from Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked in May.

Alito said the conservative justices who ultimately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade became “targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.”

Justice Alito says the leak of his barbaric #Roe draft was a grave betrayal & shock. That the leak made those in the majority targets for assassination. He says it gave reason to think they could prevent it by killing one of them "But that was last term, now we're in a new term." pic.twitter.com/9IgVr1C4Vj — MINDF©?K (@gal_suburban) October 26, 2022

Hmmm. We don’t recall any justices being assassinated. We do, however, remember Brett Kavanaugh having to forego dessert and flee through the backdoor of a Morton’s Steakhouse after peaceful protestors gathered outside the front of the restaurant. But, as far as we know, nobody’s life was endangered at the time.

“It was a grave betrayal of trust by somebody,” Alito, who wrote both the leaked draft and the final majority opinion, continued, adding that the leak, “certainly changed the atmosphere at the court.”

On the topic of “betrayal of trust”, there are many people who would like to have a word with Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who both lied during their SCOTUS confirmation hearings when they said they wouldn’t overturn the landmark abortion ruling.

(Alito himself declared Roe “settled” during his hearing in 2005.)

And as for the “atmosphere at the court”, well, that was changed when Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings on President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland after Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

In addition to voting to overturn Roe, Alito dissented in Obergefell v. Hodges, the high court’s 2015 same-sex marriage decision. And in 2020, he dissented in the court’s ruling that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban on sex discrimination in the workplace also includes sexual orientation or gender identity.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about Alito’s latest remarks…

Alito said the abortion draft leak made justices “targets.”

No, stripping half the country of civil rights they’ve enjoyed for half a century, after you lied and said you wouldn’t, is what made you a target, Sammy.

You’re not the victim here. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) October 26, 2022

Alito just felt so violated to lose his autonomy and not have a choice. https://t.co/WsUeKGxVyw — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 26, 2022

Alito over there crying foul while he has power to rip away folks rights on a whim.. You guys play victim at all times and always had more power than the rest of us.. — Sailor Michael?? (@Megawatts55) October 26, 2022

Dear Justice Alito, this is the price you pay when you're a relic who is out of touch with the people. You had NO CONCERN for the womens lives YOU put at risk with your religious ideology. OWN IT & the consequences. Then, GTFO of OUR SCOTUS. #Corrupt #Scum — ??Infamous Lucia – R?Evember is Coming! (@InfamousLucia) October 26, 2022

Uh, the decision has endangered countless women's lives, drama queen. https://t.co/IGRaXWTZbd — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) October 26, 2022

Samuel Alito—who wrote the majority opinion unconstitutionally overturning Roe—told Senator Edward Kennedy (D-MA) during a meeting when his appointment was being considered that “I am a believer in precedents. I recognize there is a right to privacy. I think it’s settled.” — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) October 24, 2022

I love justice Alito taking away the rights of millions of people and then complaining that he didn’t get to announce it himself — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 26, 2022

I hope Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett never enjoy another peaceful meal at a restaurant. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 24, 2022

Alito says leak of ruling overturning Roe put Justices’ lives at risk. I say their rulings put women's lives at risk. They don't deserve peace. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 26, 2022

Justice Alito is that physically and emotionally abusive ex who tries to make you feel bad about what he did. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) October 26, 2022

According to Pew Research, Americans’ views of the Supreme Court have shifted dramatically in recent years:

Following a term which saw the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling ending the federal guarantee of the right to abortion along with several other high profile cases that often split the justices along largely ideological lines, this shift in views of the court has been driven by a transformation in Democrats’ views. Just 28% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents now view the court favorably, down 18 percentage points since January and nearly 40 points since 2020. Positive views of the court among Republicans and Republican leaners have increased modestly since the start of the year (73% now, 65% then). As a result, the partisan gap in favorable views of the Supreme Court – 45 percentage points – is wider by far than at any point in 35 years of polling on the court.

