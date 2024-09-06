Sandra Bernhard and Melania Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

One person who will definitely not be reading Melania Trump’s forthcoming memoir (imaginatively entitled Melania), is comedian Sandra Bernhard.

Bernhard mentioned the book on her ‘Sandyland’ show on SiriusXM this week. She did not hold back.

“Should I get Melania in here today?” Bernhard quips. “Melania Trump with her fabulous new biography. Her autobiography.

“She’s going to set the record straight,” Bernhard continues. “Set the record straight?” she asks, before going on to label Melania a “grifter” and “a nowhere first lady”, among other things.

“You were a birther. You f**king jumped on the bandwagon and tortured Barack Obama about whether he was born in America. So you don’t need to set any records straight, honey. We know what your record is with your tacky, paper-thin volume. What will it be? Fifty pages? Double spaced?

“You have nothing to say,” says Bernhard. “Ban that book. Don’t you spend a penny on that book. I forbid you to buy that book.”

Among those to welcome Bernhard’s comments was actor Cheyenne Jackson. He posted a fire emoji in response.

However, it also soon appeared to attract the MAGA crowd who took umbrage with her words.

“Wow! Poor old Bitter Sandy! Honestly, I thought ol’ Sandy died like years ago! What rock did she just crawl out from under?” was one comment.

“[Melania] was a beautiful and classy First Lady and she will be again,” whined another.

“The truth”

Trump announced in July that she was publishing a memoir this fall. Yesterday, she issued a video promotion for the book.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” Melania said, against a black and white montage of clips of her as First Lady.

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective, the truth.”

The 256-page memoir is out on October 8, priced at $40. Melania Trump is selling pre-ordered, signed copies for $75. A collector’s edition, with additional bonus photos and an NFT (of course!), costs $150.

Publisher Skyhorse Publishing says the book will cover Melania’s childhood in Slovenia and meeting Donald Trump: or as it describes it, the “serendipitous encounter that forever changed the course of her life.”

It will also cover Melania’s time in the White House and advocacy work.

Where is Melania?

Melania has been largely absent from her husband’s campaign trail in recent months. She was the special guest at a couple of fundraising events held by the gay ‘Log Cabin Republicans’ group at her Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in April and at Trump Tower in New York City in July.

According to Donald Trump’s recent financial disclosures, Melania was paid $237,000 to speak at the Log Cabin event in Florida. They do not reveal she received any compensation for the New York event.

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

Melania did briefly appear by her husband’s side at the Republican National Convention but did not speak.

Going on its pre-orders, and despite its hefty price tag, Melania is likely to hit best-seller charts when it’s published next month. However, many remain skeptical about its contents.

I understand this book is a riveting tale of growing up as a young black woman on the south side of Chicago … https://t.co/WGbVyswNbm — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2024

