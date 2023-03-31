Santana gets saucy, Lemon gives us life & more: Your weekly bop roundup

Okay, it’s been quite an exhausting week, right? With so much news to keep up with, whether it was Trump’s indictment, harmful anti-trans legislation being passed this week, or just following along with Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial, it’s safe to say we deserve a chance to, as Loosey Laduca would say, let LOOSE this weekend.

Thankfully, your favorite queer and LGBTQ+ allied artists have got you covered because this Friday is stacked with some club bangers, synthpop jams, and emotional ballads that will meet all your music needs and give you a moment to breathe.

With a little bit of rap, pop, R&B, and even some K-pop, let’s dive into this week’s bop roundup!

“NUMBER BOY” by Holland

Since his breakout in 2018, Holland has been a trailblazer as one of the first openly gay K-pop artists, paving the way for representation in an industry that isn’t always accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Fans have eagerly awaited new music from him, and he’s finally returned with “NUMBER BOY,” a moody synthpop track showcasing his signature sound with mid-tempo electro beats and an anthemic quality.

Holland’s impressive vocals add an otherworldly vibe to the music, and the music video features the artist serving various looks, including a scene covered in glitter and a deconstructed denim and gold dress. The video encapsulates Holland’s message of queer resistance, central to his work as an artist in a society still growing in acceptance. “NUMBER BOY” displays Holland’s growth and promises even more to come.

“1-800-BAD-BXTCH” by Saucy Santana

Everyone’s favorite “material gworl” is back with another banger! Hot on the heels of his last hit “Bop Bop,” back in November, Saucy Santanna’s new song “1-800-Bad-Bxtch” is another quotable track from the groundbreaking rapper that will have you bouncing along from start to finish.

In the video directed by Jake Wilson, Santana stars as a telemarketer and shows off some serious looks and undeniable star quality that we just can’t get enough of. While the song title may suggest a real phone number, it’s actually just a witty way of rejecting someone who can’t afford you. With catchy lyrics like “Saucy on yo’ mind / No broke boys on my line.” It’s no doubt Saucy has another hit on his hands that will be stuck in your head for days and remind you of the bad bxtch you are.

“Big Bank” by Lemon

The queen who left us all shook with her viral verse on fellow Canada’s Drag Race alum Priyanka’s hit “Come Through” is back with more iconic bars on her latest track “Big Bank.”

When Lemon first proclaimed herself as a “straight up mother-f-cking rapstress” on Canada’s Drag Race season 1, viewers and fellow queens were skeptical. But since then, Lemon has been proving those words true with her undeniable talent.

“Big Bank” showcases Lemon’s signature slick flow and clever, cheeky rhymes, highlighting her talent for memorable and bold lyricism. Among other lines, Lemon raps, “Itsy bitsy yellow dotted bikini / I make a d*** disappear so they call me Houdini” – words we’re sure to hear echoing through clubs soon. If this is just a taste of what’s to come, we can’t wait for Lemon’s next drop!

“Trust Issues” by Lauren Jauregui

Let’s face it, we’ve all got trust issues. Whether it’s because of that ex who cheated on you or that friend who betrayed your confidence, we’ve all been burned before, and Lauren Jauregui’s new single “Trust Issues” hits right in the feels.

The former Fifth Harmony member showcases her soulful vocals on this poignant reflection of how her lack of trust has impacted her relationships. The slow, emotional song opens with Jauregui recounting her past experiences and the lessons she’s learned along the way. She then offers a heartfelt apology to those she’s hurt with her guardedness, reassuring them that it’s not their fault – she’s just struggling to open up. It’s the kind of song that has you nodding along and saying ‘same, girl.’

“Call On Me” by Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha’s new single “Call On Me” is another club banger that is sure to be on every Pride party’s playlist this summer. Following the success of her smash hit collaboration with David Guetta on “I’m Good (Blue)”, Rexha proves once again that she knows how to create a certified bop. In the chorus, Rexha belts out the empowering lyrics “If I need a lover / Someone to save me / Someone to set me free / I’d call on me”, reminding us all: who needs a man when you have yourself and a killer dance beat?