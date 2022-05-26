Sara Bareilles to star in limited engagement Broadway revival of Into the Woods

Make that two Stephen Sondheim shows on Broadway this summer. The recently sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods will transfer to Broadway for an eight-week limited engagement beginning June 28, with much of the original cast returning, including Grammy winner Sara Bareilles. The musical joins the ranks of the Tony-nominated revival of Company, featuring Patti LuPone.

Bareilles will be joined by Brian D’Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award winner Patina Miller ( as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The creative team includes direction by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards, including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced worldwide and was adapted into a film in 2014 starring Merryl Streep, James Corden and Anna Kendrick. This production will mark its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods opens on July 10, with performances through August 21, 2022.