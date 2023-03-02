Sarah Ferguson says Queen’s ghost is spooking her corgis

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of disgraced Prince Andrew, just suggested the ghost of Queen Elizabeth II can be felt by her corgis.
When the Queen died last year, scandal-hit Prince Andrew and Fergie took on the care of the late monarch’s dogs. Fergie and Andrew still famously live together, despite divorcing in 1996.
Fergie, 63, gave a new interview to People magazine to promote her latest novel. In it, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law. She called the Queen, “my total idol.”
Talking of the Queen’s corgis, Sandy and Muick, she said, “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there are no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”
Related: Sarah Ferguson just threw the entire royal family under the bus… then got hit by the bus herself
King Charles evicts Harry and Meghan
According to British press reports, Prince Andrew (and presumably Fergie) may soon be moving.
The BBC reports that King Charles has ordered his son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a property on the Windsor estate. He allegedly made the demand in January, just days after the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.
The couple used the property as their UK home before they relocated to California in 2020. They have stayed at the cottage for only a handful of nights since they left the UK. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news.
What’s not been confirmed are reports that Charles has offered the property to his brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
Related: Bad news for Sarah Ferguson, and it’s nothing to do with Prince Andrew
Andrew stepped down as an active member of the Royal Family in 2019, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Last year, he reached a multi-million dollar settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
With Charles also cutting back the Duke of York’s annual grant, it’s understood Andrew may struggle to pay the running costs of his current home, Royal Lodge, which is also on the Windsor Estate.
Although named Frogmore Cottage, the property is not small. It has ten bedrooms. Despite this, insiders claim Andrew is loathe to give up his current home.
3 Comments
abfab
Oh Sarah sweetie…it’s your extra large bazoomas that are spooking those muts! Damn.
Neoprene
Sarah, dear, are you still smoking fentanyl? It’s not good for you, or the corgis.
Fahd
The article, I believe, is mistaken. Frogmore “Cottage” has only five bedrooms.
Please note that this next paragraph is meant sarcastically: It’s hard to believe that after all the terrible things Harry and Meghan have said about the royal family – see Harry’s memoir and that reality show that took aim at his family — that the King (and probably more importantly the Prince of Wales) no longer want to deal with the prospect of having Harry and Meghan on the Windsor estate. Whose family acts like that?
Palace Confidential reported today that Charles has indeed offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, but Andrew doesn’t want to move from the 30 room royal lodge where Fergie has her own wing. Remember Andrew, a single empty-nester, has not been a working royal for several years now and Royal Lodge is the second best property on the Windsor estate – perfect for the Prince of Wales and his large family.
I wonder if Andrew will resist moving. Will the King have Andrew forceably evicted? Time will tell.