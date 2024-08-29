Sarah Huckabee-Sanders (Photo: Facebook)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ attempt to blast Vice President Kamala Harris has not gone down well with some people on social media.

It was announced recently that Harris will sit down for her first major broadcast interview this week. She and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are recording an interview with Dana Bash for CNN. It will air tonight at 9pm ET.

The interview comes after Donald Trump and JD Vance have attempted to knock Harris for not speaking to the press since she took over from Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. Sanders, a former press secretary for Trump during his time in the White House, was quick to join the chorus.

During an interview with Fox & Friends yesterday, Sanders complained that Harris would appear alongside Walz.

“It’s clear that her own team and her own party think she needs a babysitter,” Sanders said. “And that’s why they’re putting her vice presidential nominee on the stage with her, so that he can step in and answer questions if things go like the clips we just saw, like she has done in previous interviews.”

“America needs a new President”

Sanders was quick to repost the video clip to her social media. In a caption, she said, “Team Harris thinks Kamala needs a new babysitter.

“I think America needs a new President.”

Given that the presidential race is between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the only “new” president on offer is actually Harris. Sanders might have worded her tweet a little better.

Many others were quick to point out that Presidential candidates being interviewed alongside their VP picks is not unusual. Donald Trump sat down to be interviewed alongside Mike Pence. He’s also been interviewed with JD Vance (as well as on his own).

Others took umbrage at Sanders for other reasons.

Sanders told Fox she wasn’t holding her breath that Harris would face any challenging questions.

“This isn’t even a tough interview. This is on CNN,” she said.

CNN shot back at this in a statement to The Hill, saying, “Dana Bash is a well-respected veteran journalist who has covered politics and politicians in Washington for over three decades.

“She has extensive experience interviewing major political figures and is highly qualified to interview both Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. We look forward to their conversation.”

Robert Garcia takes on top role in Harris-Walz campaign

Since Joe Biden announced he was quitting his re-election bid, Democrats have united behind Kamala Harris. She had edged past Donald Trump in nationwide polls and is around 4 points ahead of him on average. She has also prompted a fundraising landslide.

In a separate campaign development, out-gay congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA), announced on X yesterday that he will be taking on the additional role of national co-chair for the Harris-Walz campaign.

“Excited to now serve as a national co-chair for the Harris-Walz campaign. When we fight, we win!”

