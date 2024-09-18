Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a Michigan town hall event with former President Donald Trump yesterday. It was Trump’s first public appearance since what appears to have been a second assassination attempt on him last Sunday.
Sanders was one of Trump’s former Press Secretaries during his time in the White House. She is one of the dwindling number of staff from his previous administration who support his re-election.
To get yesterday’s event started, Sanders thought it a good idea to remind the audience how humble she is. She put this down to being a biological mom.
“So, my kids keep me humble,” Sanders said. “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders follows in Vance's footsteps and hits VP Harris for not having biological children. Disgusting.— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) September 17, 2024
"So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."pic.twitter.com/CYx32g7l2M
Stepmom Harris
Harris is a stepmom to the two children of her husband, Doug Emhoff: Ella, 25, and Cole Emhoff, 30. The younger Emhoffs support the VP’s bid for the White House and appear to have a good relationship with her. Harris and Emhoff married in 2014 following a year of dating.
Sanders is not the only Republican to attack parents-by-marriage. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sneered at teacher’s union leader Randi Weingarten during a congressional hearing last year. Weingarten is a stepmom to her wife’s two daughters. According to Greene, Weingarten was unqualified to give Covid-19 advice regarding schoolkids as she was “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother.”
JD Vance has also appeared critical of women who choose not to have babies. In 2021, he included Harris in a remark about “childless cat ladies.” He said the country was being run by Democrats, many of whom are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”
“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance ranted. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
The internet slams Sanders
Online, many were horrified that Sanders, a woman, should take the same stance as Vance. Or that she was bragging about her humility.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets down lower than JD Vance's level by shaming another woman for not having biological children while she intentionally mis-pronounces her name: "Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." pic.twitter.com/Y9Y7wXEApp— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 18, 2024
She's pathetic and embarrassing. Join the J.D. crowd in alienating women Sarah. Glad she at least wore a smock with a bow vs her usual shower curtain.— Not Going Back (@MimzyNGB) September 17, 2024
Yikes. I'm sorry to find out that Huckabee Sanders has kids. 😬— Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) September 18, 2024
Nothing says "humility" like claiming that God prefers you to someone else.— Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@KSeaboldt) September 18, 2024
Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not behave is if she's especially humble. Boasting & being competitive about being humble is not humility.— Bruce Wilson (@brucewilson) September 17, 2024
What does humility have to do with having children? We need a term stronger than weird for these people.— 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) September 18, 2024
A persons success in life isn't determined on having children. Smh— 👑Gorillianaire👑 (@Gorilianaire) September 17, 2024
Shame on Sarah Huckabee Sanders for using family status as a political weapon, targeting VP Kamala Harris' personal choices. Humility comes from character, not childcare.— Sheraz (@itsSheraz7) September 17, 2024
Many polls have suggested that many female independents and undecideds have gravitated toward voting for Harris this November. This is partly over the issue of abortion rights, IVF, and Vance’s previous comments about childless women.
If the Trump-Vance campaign thought that Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be their secret weapon in winning back female voters, her comments last night appear to have backfired on them.
Even a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, Bryan Lanza, denounced the comment as offensive when he later spoke to CNN.
A Senior Adviser to the Trump campaign is speaking out against Sarah Huckabee Sanders' attack on Kamala Harris for having kids.— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) September 18, 2024
"I'm sure I'm going to criticism from the campaign, but I have to sort of defend somebody who's a stepmom. It's a tough job." pic.twitter.com/bdNOLH4LiO
Sanders spent the rest of last night’s town hall fawning over Donald Trump. Here she is saying she’s happy for him to ramble: “We don’t mind that you give long answers because you actually have something to say.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders after Trump rambled for 15 minutes: “Mr. President, we don’t mind that you give long answers because you actually have something to say.” pic.twitter.com/PlYuVS4Rje— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 17, 2024
abfab
Def not his type.
Bosch
Republicans sure like bragging about how humble they are. I suppose the irony is lost on them…
abfab
Do they even know what irony means? I think not.
abfab
Trump seemed to confuse Bagram air base and ANWR, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, in one meandering response. In the same breath, he waded into discussions of the Afghanistan withdrawal under President Biden, the auto industry, energy policy, the crowd at his rallies and Russia. “We don’t mind that you give long answers,” said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, the moderator. “That’s not rambling, that’s genius, when you can connect the dots,” Trump said in a reply.
The dots. LOL
abfab
All that money spent on a freeking podium and she leaves it home.
abfab
Trump’s campaign can’t get in the way of his new grift.
Trump’s been getting away with scams, cons and crimes his entire life. Can he wriggle out of his new crypto scheme?
There’s been a lot going on this week so you may have missed Donald Trump introducing his latest business venture on Monday. You read that right. He may be in the final stretch of his third presidential campaign but he found the time to formally introduce his latest money-making scheme to the public. And what a scheme it is: The Trump family is getting into the cryptocurrency game.
It’s obvious that Trump was completely clueless about how his new business, called World Liberty Financial, works. When asked during a conversation on Elon Musk’s X on Monday why it is so important for America to lead in cryptocurrency, the former president started talking about how AI requires a lot of electricity. (Luckily he didn’t digress into shark attacks.)
SALON
—
