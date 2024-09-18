Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Photo: Facebook)

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a Michigan town hall event with former President Donald Trump yesterday. It was Trump’s first public appearance since what appears to have been a second assassination attempt on him last Sunday.

Sanders was one of Trump’s former Press Secretaries during his time in the White House. She is one of the dwindling number of staff from his previous administration who support his re-election.

To get yesterday’s event started, Sanders thought it a good idea to remind the audience how humble she is. She put this down to being a biological mom.

“So, my kids keep me humble,” Sanders said. “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

"So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."pic.twitter.com/CYx32g7l2M — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) September 17, 2024

Stepmom Harris

Harris is a stepmom to the two children of her husband, Doug Emhoff: Ella, 25, and Cole Emhoff, 30. The younger Emhoffs support the VP’s bid for the White House and appear to have a good relationship with her. Harris and Emhoff married in 2014 following a year of dating.

Sanders is not the only Republican to attack parents-by-marriage. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sneered at teacher’s union leader Randi Weingarten during a congressional hearing last year. Weingarten is a stepmom to her wife’s two daughters. According to Greene, Weingarten was unqualified to give Covid-19 advice regarding schoolkids as she was “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother.”

JD Vance has also appeared critical of women who choose not to have babies. In 2021, he included Harris in a remark about “childless cat ladies.” He said the country was being run by Democrats, many of whom are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance ranted. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

The internet slams Sanders

Online, many were horrified that Sanders, a woman, should take the same stance as Vance. Or that she was bragging about her humility.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets down lower than JD Vance's level by shaming another woman for not having biological children while she intentionally mis-pronounces her name: "Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." pic.twitter.com/Y9Y7wXEApp — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 18, 2024

She's pathetic and embarrassing. Join the J.D. crowd in alienating women Sarah. Glad she at least wore a smock with a bow vs her usual shower curtain. — Not Going Back (@MimzyNGB) September 17, 2024

Yikes. I'm sorry to find out that Huckabee Sanders has kids. 😬 — Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) September 18, 2024

Nothing says "humility" like claiming that God prefers you to someone else. — Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@KSeaboldt) September 18, 2024

Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not behave is if she's especially humble. Boasting & being competitive about being humble is not humility. — Bruce Wilson (@brucewilson) September 17, 2024

What does humility have to do with having children? We need a term stronger than weird for these people. — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) September 18, 2024

A persons success in life isn't determined on having children. Smh — 👑Gorillianaire👑 (@Gorilianaire) September 17, 2024

Shame on Sarah Huckabee Sanders for using family status as a political weapon, targeting VP Kamala Harris' personal choices. Humility comes from character, not childcare. — Sheraz (@itsSheraz7) September 17, 2024

Many polls have suggested that many female independents and undecideds have gravitated toward voting for Harris this November. This is partly over the issue of abortion rights, IVF, and Vance’s previous comments about childless women.

If the Trump-Vance campaign thought that Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be their secret weapon in winning back female voters, her comments last night appear to have backfired on them.

Even a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, Bryan Lanza, denounced the comment as offensive when he later spoke to CNN.

"I'm sure I'm going to criticism from the campaign, but I have to sort of defend somebody who's a stepmom. It's a tough job." pic.twitter.com/bdNOLH4LiO — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) September 18, 2024

Sanders spent the rest of last night’s town hall fawning over Donald Trump. Here she is saying she’s happy for him to ramble: “We don’t mind that you give long answers because you actually have something to say.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after Trump rambled for 15 minutes: “Mr. President, we don’t mind that you give long answers because you actually have something to say.” pic.twitter.com/PlYuVS4Rje — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 17, 2024