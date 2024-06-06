Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her gaggle of gay-hating Republican colleagues suffered another embarrassing defeat in Arkansas this week when a judge squashed their ban on gender neutral driver’s licenses. Happy Pride! 🌈

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James granted a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to once again allow state residents the option of putting an “X” in the gender field of their state IDs, rather than just “M” or “F”. The noncommittal gender marker option had been available since 2010. According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, less than 500 people were using it.

But in March of this year, Sanders and her crew worked to pass 🚨emergency legislation🚨 to ban it from on all official state IDs, effectively forcing those less-than-500 people to list the gender that matches the one on their birth certificates.

Arkansas, BTW, currently ranks fourth worst state in the nation when it comes to households living below the federal poverty level, second worst state in the nation when it comes to safety, and absolute worst in the nation when it comes to health. But Republicans there apparently thought gender neutral driver’s licenses were more urgent than aaaaall of those other things when they passed the emergency legislation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ACLU of Arkansas said: “The judge’s decision invalidates the [Department of Finance and Administration’s] emergency rule, citing the lack of any documented justification or compliance with the procedural requirements of the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act. The court agreed with the ACLU’s argument that the DFA failed to demonstrate any urgent threat to public health or safety that would justify the sudden policy change.”

ACLU of Arkansas Legal Director John Williams said he was pleased with the ruling, saying, “This decision reaffirms the importance of due process and the necessity for public input in policy changes that significantly impact people’s lives.”

“This decision means so much to me and countless others who have been living in fear and uncertainty because of this unjust policy,” added JaVon Hansen, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The victory, however, is likely only temporary. The injunction only blocks the emergency rule for a maximum of 120 days, after which lawmakers can either let the ban lapse or opt to make it permanent. A public comment period is currently underway before the matter heads back to lawmakers for another vote sometime in July.

Since taking office in January 2023, Sanders has championed Arkansas’ own version of a “Don’t Say Gay” law, banned gender-affirming care for minors, barred teachers from honoring students’ stated pronouns, and limited drag performances.

She has also faced intense scrutiny for her outrageous spending, including billing taxpayers for a $13,000 college football kickoff party and $20,000 for a custom-made podium, as well as for all the lavish trips she’s taken, including a tour of Europe “overseas trade mission” funded by taxpayers and buying her whole family a VIP experience at the Super Bowl, which she claims she paid for out-of-pocket despite earning an annual salary of $158,739.

HRC’s State Equality Index categorizes Arkansas as “high priority to achieve basic equality,” the index’s lowest ranking.

“I think it’s a sign of where we are socially and culturally,” Cathryn Oakley, senior director for legal policy at the Human Rights Campaign, said earlier this year. “When people see those states, including Arkansas, in the bottom group I don’t think anybody is surprised.”

