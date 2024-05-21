So far, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ tenure as governor has been mostly about publicity stunts, culture wars, and burning through other people’s money. And the past couple of weeks have been no exception.

Earlier this month, Arkansas’ gay-hating chief executive made a very big show of sending copies of the book The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt to governors in all 50 states, as well as to members of the Arkansas state Legislature.

Along with the book was personally signed note from Sanders urging them to “work together” to save America’s youth from the “dark sewer of social media and screen addiction.”

“It’s an agenda I plan to pursue,” she wrote, “and I hope you read this book and join me.”

“The Anxious Generation” should alarm every leader in the nation, which is why I sent @JonHaidt’s book to every Arkansas legislator and US governor.



Here are ideas to get us started:



•No smartphones before high school

•Phone-free schools

•No social media before 16

•More… pic.twitter.com/uxio2COJ9N — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 9, 2024

Haidt’s book spells out four recommendations that Sanders plans to implement in her state ASAP: 1. No smartphones before high school, 2. No social media before the age of 16, 3. No phones in schools, and 4. More outdoor play and childhood independence.

Because nothing says “small government” more than telling parents how to raise their children and policing the use of technology.

In a statement, Sanders said these four simple steps will help end childhood anxiety and depression and bring down the teen suicide rate.

“Study after study shows that too much social media exposure leaves our kids anxious and depressed,” she wrote. “Suicide rates for young teens have tripled since 2007. Depression among teenagers is up 150%. 30% of teenage girls now seriously consider suicide.”

“Arkansas was one of the first states to pass legislation protecting kids from dangerous and addictive social media. But we won’t stop there. It’s time to start a conversation and I will make this issue one of our next big priorities.”

Of course, study after study also shows that LGBTQ+ youth suffer from anxiety, depression, and suicide at a much higher rate.

According the Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ young people more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, with at least one suicide attempt every 45 seconds. They also report significantly higher rates of depressed mood, bullying, sexual assault, and physical harm.

LGBTQ+ young people are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.

Since taking office in January 2023, Sanders has championed Arkansas’ own version of “Don’t Say Gay,” banned gender-affirming care for minors, barred teachers from honoring students’ stated pronouns, and limited drag performances.

We’re pretty sure confiscating kids’ phones and telling them to spend more time playing outside isn’t the solution to fixing the mental health crisis impacting American youth. Treating them with dignity, respect, and compassion will likely have a far greater effect.

The political nepo baby’s publicity stunt came shortly before Politico published a damning report last week on life in Arkansas under her failed leadership.

The article, tited “A Governor Who Doesn’t Seem to Have Much Interest in Governing Arkansas,” juxtaposes images of the 41-year-old out on the campaign trail flaunting designer clothes alongside horror stories from local residents, including struggling farmers being forced to kill their animals and parents of disabled children who have been dumped from Medicaid by Sander’s administration.

The report also quotes Republican state Rep. Jim Wooten saying, “I don’t know how many people I’ve had say to me, had I known what [state government] was going to look like under Gov. Sanders, I wouldn’t have voted for her.”

It also comes at a time when Sanders has been under intense scrutiny for her outrageous spending, including billing taxpayers for a $13,000 college football kickoff party and $20,000 for a custom-made podium. (She eventually reimbursed the state for the podium, but not before trying everything to get the story squashed.)

How do I get in on the action of selling podiums to Arkansas https://t.co/BkCWfkvZxF — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) October 2, 2023

Oh, and don’t even get us started on all the lavish trips she’s been taking, including a tour of Europe “overseas trade mission” funded by taxpayers and buying her whole family a VIP experience at the Super Bowl, which she claims she paid for out-of-pocket despite earning an annual salary of $158,739.

Meanwhile, Arkansas currently ranks fourth worst state in the nation when it comes to households living below the federal poverty level, second worst state in the nation when it comes to safety, and absolute worst in the nation when it comes to health.

As for LGBTQ+ people, the HRC’s State Equality Index currently categorizes it as “high priority to achieve basic equality,” the index’s lowest ranking.

“I think it’s a sign of where we are socially and culturally,” Cathryn Oakley, senior director for legal policy at the Human Rights Campaign, said earlier this year. “When people see those states, including Arkansas, in the bottom group I don’t think anybody is surprised.”

Sanders, who is rumored to be on Donald Trump‘s shortlist of potential VP candidates, would clearly rather people focus on her generous book donations and plans to encourage kids to engage in “more outdoor play” than the fact that she doesn’t seem to be doing anything to solve the actual problems people in her state are facing and is making life even harder for LGBTQ+ people, particularly queer youth.

