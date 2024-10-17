Louisiana governor Jeff Landry took a break from sending the Bayou State back to the Stone Ages so he could make a bet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders over college football and out-of-season crawfish.

We’ll see if the political nepo baby accepts!

Using a tired political trick, Landry bet his fellow gay-hating governor that LSU would beat Arkansas this upcoming weekend.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“Hey @SarahHuckabee! I’ve been running low on bacon,” he posted. “When @LSUfootball beats @ArkRazorbacks this weekend, I’d love some Coursey’s bacon. If yall win, I will send over a sack of crawfish.”

The tradition of American politicians betting with each other over the outcome of sporting events dates back to 1938, when the mayors of New York and Chicago bet on the World Series.

Mayor Fiorello La Guardia of New York offered to send over 500 pounds of cheese if the Cubs ousted the Yankees, whereas Mayor Edward Kelly of Chicago put up a whole pig (the Yankees swept all four games).

When La Guardia received the pig, he hailed Kelly as a “gentleman and good sport.” But Sanders’ words may not be so kind if she receives the crawfish.

That’s because… October is not crawfish season. According to “welovecrawfish.com,” the season runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May.

“We enjoyed the 2024 crawfish season, and are sad to see it ending now in the summertime!,” the website reads. “But the 2025 crawfish season will be here before we know it!”

It seems like Landry took those words literally. As many pointed out on social media, crawfish in October sounds 🤮🤮🤮!

Love a sack of October crawfish https://t.co/kvUBb8I2w9 — Jackson Voss (@jacksonvoss) October 16, 2024

“Getting crawfish from the Louisiana governor in October” sounds like one of those comical southern similes for someone giving you a terrible gift on purpose https://t.co/12KeU6J2Lf — andrew (@BookOfSz) October 17, 2024

You must really hate her if you're offering crawfish in Fall. lol — Courtyard Brewery (@CourtyardBrew) October 16, 2024

Of course, if somebody deserves crawfish months out of season, it’s probably Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Arkansas governor has spent the last couple months trying to denigrate Kamala Harris, only for her mean-spirited barbs to backfire.

Most recently, Sanders insulted Harris for not having biological children. The VP responded by reminding her that we’re not in the 1950s anymore.

“I don’t think she understands there are a whole lot of women out here who one, are not aspiring to be humble. Two, a whole lot of women are out here who have a lot of family in their life. And children in their life. I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up,” she said.

With two adopted children, Harris has a true modern family.

“We have our family by blood. Then we have our family by love. And I have both. I consider it be a real blessing,” she added. “I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me ‘Momala.’ We have a very modern family. My husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine.”

This is such an amazing answer from Kamala Harris on Sarah Huckabee Sanders insulting her “I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble. This is not the 1950s anymore.” Spot on. pic.twitter.com/AjtDAhQVcv — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 6, 2024

Rated as the most conservative governor in the country by CPAC, Sanders has extended a lot of effort towards harming LGBTQ+ people. She’s signed a bill that prohibits trans youth from using their preferred bathroom at school, and opened up the law to allow malpractice suits against doctors who administer gender-affirming care.

Teachers are also prohibited from referring to students with their preferred pronouns and a bill limiting drag performances. The word “Latinx,” and other gender-neutral terms, have been scrubbed from all state documents.

Landry, for his part, is also vehemently anti-LGBTQ+. Despite having a gay brother, the governor has made discriminating against queer folx one of his primary goals as an elected official.

While serving as Louisiana Attorney General, he successfully won a court battle against the state’s then-Democratic governor to void existing LGBTQ+ protections for state employees.

A couple of years later, he joined several other Republican state attorneys general in signing on to a brief that urged the Supreme Court to rule that the Civil Rights Act doesn’t cover discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity. (The Court, which was a little more sane back then, ruled the law does ban such discrimination.)

But that’s not all. Landry also played a pivotal role in Louisiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and campaigned for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to rescind its offered minor in LGBTQ+ studies. Landry’s hateful antics propelled his brother, Nicholas, to disavow his homophobic views.

A religious zealot–Landry signed legislation forcing public school teachers to hang the Ten Commandments in their classrooms–the governor is also a proponent of mass incarceration. Louisiana officials are putting tens of millions of dollars towards expanding juvenile detention centers.

This past summer, Landry signed a bill allowing surgical castration to be used as a punishment for sex crimes. (That’s right: surgical castration.)

So yeah… his little college football bet with Sanders isn’t very cute. In facts, one could say it stinks like an October crawfish.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.