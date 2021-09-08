hot mess express

Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks off 15-stop “Freedom Tour” by being epically trolled

By · 7 comments

Former White House propagandist/noted homophobe Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently running to be the Republican nominee in Arkansas’ 2022 gubernatorial race.

This week, she kicked off a 15-stop “Freedom Tour”, where she’s taking her message of hatred and bigotry to the unmasked, unvaxed MAGA masses around the state.

On Monday, Sanders, who supports every kind of LGBTQ discrimination, tweeted a photo of herself and her father Mike Huckabee (not to be confused with Ted Cruz) along with the caption: “Pretty cool moment tonight being introduced by my dad @GovMikeHuckabee at my first rally.”

Then yesterday, Sanders stopped by Russellville, a small city best known for being home to the only nuclear power plant in Arkansas.

Sanders popped into a cafeteria filled with mostly 70-100 years olds, hardly any of whom were wearing masks, despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases all across the state.

“Thank you Russellville! I am running for Governor to be your voice, your fighter, and your leader to defend our freedom and empower our people,” Sanders tweeted after the superspreader event.

According to a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll taken earlier this summer, 43.5% of respondents said they held a favorable view of Sanders, compared to 41.5% who said they held an unfavorable view and 15% who said they didn’t have an opinion either way.

The official date for the 2022 Arkansas Republican primary election has not yet been announced. The general election will be held on November 8, 2022.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.