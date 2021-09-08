Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks off 15-stop “Freedom Tour” by being epically trolled

Former White House propagandist/noted homophobe Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently running to be the Republican nominee in Arkansas’ 2022 gubernatorial race.
This week, she kicked off a 15-stop “Freedom Tour”, where she’s taking her message of hatred and bigotry to the unmasked, unvaxed MAGA masses around the state.
On Monday, Sanders, who supports every kind of LGBTQ discrimination, tweeted a photo of herself and her father Mike Huckabee (not to be confused with Ted Cruz) along with the caption: “Pretty cool moment tonight being introduced by my dad @GovMikeHuckabee at my first rally.”
Pretty cool moment tonight being introduced by my dad @GovMikeHuckabee at my first rally pic.twitter.com/cCvV5Sni0F
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 7, 2021
Now, check out some of the replies…
That gene pool needs a lot more chlorine
— BriBri (@BrianDel1969) September 7, 2021
Every little girl dreams of being introduced by the grand wizard
— HueyLewisIsTheNews (@aspenaidan) September 7, 2021
Arkansas deserves better.
— Thomas St.Peter (@ThomasStPeter1) September 7, 2021
Thank heavens I live in Massachusetts
— gmags (@gmm8223) September 7, 2021
I thought that was Ted Cruz.
— Danny Rafferty (DJRiffRaffKCTY) (@DJRiffRaffKCTY) September 7, 2021
Was he the one that taught you to not be concerned with the truth?
— icallitbs (@icallitbs) September 7, 2021
Ewwww to both of you
— Peter LaPlante (@peterfl175) September 7, 2021
Then yesterday, Sanders stopped by Russellville, a small city best known for being home to the only nuclear power plant in Arkansas.
Sanders popped into a cafeteria filled with mostly 70-100 years olds, hardly any of whom were wearing masks, despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases all across the state.
“Thank you Russellville! I am running for Governor to be your voice, your fighter, and your leader to defend our freedom and empower our people,” Sanders tweeted after the superspreader event.
Thank you Russellville! I am running for Governor to be your voice, your fighter, and your leader to defend our freedom and empower our people #ARFreedomTour #ARpx pic.twitter.com/DibJlK80uZ
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 7, 2021
And now, the responses…
You’ve sure won over the college kids!
— ana fuentes (@anaydemi) September 7, 2021
It looks like you went to a nursing home…
— RamRog (@RamRog3) September 7, 2021
You forgot to mention you’d be their “liar” as well. That’s something you’re VERY good at.
— Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) September 7, 2021
Hardly any masks and lots of seniors. I wonder how many will be around to vote?
— John Crook (@johncrook) September 7, 2021
Any time you say anything, Sarah, I just assume that you’re lying.
— Mary (@MaryZPA) September 7, 2021
Anyone worthy of being elected would have made this an event where vaccines & masks were mandatory. You, madam, are unworthy. #COVID19 #vaccine #MaskMandates
— Katy Muldoon (@katymuldoon) September 7, 2021
— MC Baker (@mcbakerar) September 7, 2021
According to a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll taken earlier this summer, 43.5% of respondents said they held a favorable view of Sanders, compared to 41.5% who said they held an unfavorable view and 15% who said they didn’t have an opinion either way.
The official date for the 2022 Arkansas Republican primary election has not yet been announced. The general election will be held on November 8, 2022.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
Bengali
Interesting that this monster has the time to campaign when she’s so often seen in the forest with her fellow Sasquatches.
G-Man
That made me laugh out load, good one!
Jere
Does she have ANY qualifications at all, aside from being the daughter of a governor and being one of several press secretaries during the Trump administration? I know that experience and qualifications are not a requirement, especially in the GOP, but this really seems like a bad idea. She should be running for City Council or state legislature in whatever town she lives in.
barryaksarben
Her promises were so vague she could be running for any job from the drive thru at McDonalds to astronaught. Any specifics tat wont turn voters stomachs? Show them the hate you have for the other in our communities , that should show them just how ugly you are on the inside
GrizzleyMichael
She is just as ugly as Trump.
Tombear
Sarah was the fat and ugly girl who was bullied in high school!
radiooutmike
Little known fact about Sarah:
In 2004, she was the third runner-up in the 19th Miss CHUD Universe Pageant.