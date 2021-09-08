Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks off 15-stop “Freedom Tour” by being epically trolled

Former White House propagandist/noted homophobe Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently running to be the Republican nominee in Arkansas’ 2022 gubernatorial race.

This week, she kicked off a 15-stop “Freedom Tour”, where she’s taking her message of hatred and bigotry to the unmasked, unvaxed MAGA masses around the state.

On Monday, Sanders, who supports every kind of LGBTQ discrimination, tweeted a photo of herself and her father Mike Huckabee (not to be confused with Ted Cruz) along with the caption: “Pretty cool moment tonight being introduced by my dad @GovMikeHuckabee at my first rally.”

Pretty cool moment tonight being introduced by my dad @GovMikeHuckabee at my first rally pic.twitter.com/cCvV5Sni0F — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 7, 2021

Now, check out some of the replies…

That gene pool needs a lot more chlorine — BriBri (@BrianDel1969) September 7, 2021

Every little girl dreams of being introduced by the grand wizard — HueyLewisIsTheNews (@aspenaidan) September 7, 2021

Arkansas deserves better. — Thomas St.Peter (@ThomasStPeter1) September 7, 2021

Thank heavens I live in Massachusetts — gmags (@gmm8223) September 7, 2021

I thought that was Ted Cruz. — Danny Rafferty (DJRiffRaffKCTY) (@DJRiffRaffKCTY) September 7, 2021

Was he the one that taught you to not be concerned with the truth? — icallitbs (@icallitbs) September 7, 2021

Ewwww to both of you — Peter LaPlante (@peterfl175) September 7, 2021

Then yesterday, Sanders stopped by Russellville, a small city best known for being home to the only nuclear power plant in Arkansas.

Sanders popped into a cafeteria filled with mostly 70-100 years olds, hardly any of whom were wearing masks, despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases all across the state.

“Thank you Russellville! I am running for Governor to be your voice, your fighter, and your leader to defend our freedom and empower our people,” Sanders tweeted after the superspreader event.

Thank you Russellville! I am running for Governor to be your voice, your fighter, and your leader to defend our freedom and empower our people #ARFreedomTour #ARpx pic.twitter.com/DibJlK80uZ — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 7, 2021

And now, the responses…

You’ve sure won over the college kids! — ana fuentes (@anaydemi) September 7, 2021

It looks like you went to a nursing home… — RamRog (@RamRog3) September 7, 2021

You forgot to mention you’d be their “liar” as well. That’s something you’re VERY good at. — Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) September 7, 2021

Hardly any masks and lots of seniors. I wonder how many will be around to vote? — John Crook (@johncrook) September 7, 2021

Any time you say anything, Sarah, I just assume that you’re lying. — Mary (@MaryZPA) September 7, 2021

Anyone worthy of being elected would have made this an event where vaccines & masks were mandatory. You, madam, are unworthy. #COVID19 #vaccine #MaskMandates — Katy Muldoon (@katymuldoon) September 7, 2021

According to a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll taken earlier this summer, 43.5% of respondents said they held a favorable view of Sanders, compared to 41.5% who said they held an unfavorable view and 15% who said they didn’t have an opinion either way.

The official date for the 2022 Arkansas Republican primary election has not yet been announced. The general election will be held on November 8, 2022.

