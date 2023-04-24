Sarah Huckabee Sanders launches line of anti-trans beer koozies & the response is exactly what you’d expect

Before we even get started, we need to clarify that, no, this is not a joke. This is totally 100% serious.

In response to the whole Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light controversy, politico nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched her very only line of transphobic beer koozies over the weekend that celebrate “real women” and feature the faces of other trans-hating female GOP governors.

Sanders shared an ad for the beer koozies on her official Twitter page yesterday, along with the caption, “Real women don’t have to fake it.”

The video is one of those things you simply have to see to believe.

“Big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” the ad says. “We will know the difference.”

The ad says the beer koozies are useful because they can help transphobes “salute the real women of politics” while “covering up the label of a big woke company” at their backyard barbecues, tailgating events, cross burnings, etc.

pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Sanders followed up her first tweet with a retweet that said, “We like our beer cold, not woke.”

The beer koozies, which come in packs of two, sell for $15 a pop on Sanders’ website, with proceeds going to her campaign committee. And the response has been, well, probably not quite what she was hoping for, but exactly what you might expect.

Let’s take a look…

Holy #^*} this actually is “real!” Satire is dead. This is hilariously delusional. — Brian Sims 🌈 (@BrianSimsPA) April 24, 2023

This is like the cringiest thing ive seen all day. 😂 — Kareem T. – Summa Cum Laude (@kareemthegemini) April 24, 2023

It’s like a GOP-horror-comedy directed by Marge, produced by Kari Lake, written by Boebert (if she knew how to write) and enjoyed by Mike Lindell in his dark basement. — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) April 24, 2023

You realize that these are all actors who are faking it. — u/masterMack (Top 130% OF) (@2masterMack) April 24, 2023

Never miss a chance to grift, eh?



PS this is the tackiest thing I’ve seen this year – so kudos for that, anyway. — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) April 24, 2023

This is real?!! Tell me this isn’t real. Please. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 24, 2023

Whoever you got to produce this pranked you, hardcore, and you can’t even tell. It’s glorious. 😊 — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) April 24, 2023

Why are they saluting incorrectly? Seems very un-American. — Annabelle Peaches (@annaisapeach) April 24, 2023

Since taking office in January, Sanders has made attacking LGBTQ+ people one of her top priorities as chief executive of the fourth poorest state in the nation.

One of her very first acts as governor was to ban state agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx.” She followed that up by signing a “Don’t Say Gay” law prohibiting teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, another one policing what bathrooms trans students and teachers can use at school, and another one demanding teachers only address students with pronouns listed on their birth certificates.

But Sanders isn’t the only right wingnut trying to profit off the whole Bud Light thing.

Seth Weathers, CEO of two right-wing lifestyle brands called Freedom Speaks Up and Conservative Body, recently launched his own brand of “woke-free” beer company with an ad almost (but not quite) as dumb as the one released by the Arkansas governor.