Sarah Huckabee Sanders launches line of anti-trans beer koozies & the response is exactly what you’d expect

Before we even get started, we need to clarify that, no, this is not a joke. This is totally 100% serious.
In response to the whole Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light controversy, politico nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched her very only line of transphobic beer koozies over the weekend that celebrate “real women” and feature the faces of other trans-hating female GOP governors.
Sanders shared an ad for the beer koozies on her official Twitter page yesterday, along with the caption, “Real women don’t have to fake it.”
The video is one of those things you simply have to see to believe.
“Big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” the ad says. “We will know the difference.”
The ad says the beer koozies are useful because they can help transphobes “salute the real women of politics” while “covering up the label of a big woke company” at their backyard barbecues, tailgating events, cross burnings, etc.
Sanders followed up her first tweet with a retweet that said, “We like our beer cold, not woke.”
The beer koozies, which come in packs of two, sell for $15 a pop on Sanders’ website, with proceeds going to her campaign committee. And the response has been, well, probably not quite what she was hoping for, but exactly what you might expect.
Let’s take a look…
Holy #^*} this actually is “real!” Satire is dead. This is hilariously delusional.— Brian Sims 🌈 (@BrianSimsPA) April 24, 2023
This is like the cringiest thing ive seen all day. 😂— Kareem T. – Summa Cum Laude (@kareemthegemini) April 24, 2023
It’s like a GOP-horror-comedy directed by Marge, produced by Kari Lake, written by Boebert (if she knew how to write) and enjoyed by Mike Lindell in his dark basement.— 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) April 24, 2023
You realize that these are all actors who are faking it.— u/masterMack (Top 130% OF) (@2masterMack) April 24, 2023
Never miss a chance to grift, eh?— Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) April 24, 2023
PS this is the tackiest thing I’ve seen this year – so kudos for that, anyway.
This is real?!! Tell me this isn’t real. Please.— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 24, 2023
Whoever you got to produce this pranked you, hardcore, and you can’t even tell. It’s glorious. 😊— Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) April 24, 2023
Why are they saluting incorrectly? Seems very un-American.— Annabelle Peaches (@annaisapeach) April 24, 2023
Since taking office in January, Sanders has made attacking LGBTQ+ people one of her top priorities as chief executive of the fourth poorest state in the nation.
One of her very first acts as governor was to ban state agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx.” She followed that up by signing a “Don’t Say Gay” law prohibiting teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, another one policing what bathrooms trans students and teachers can use at school, and another one demanding teachers only address students with pronouns listed on their birth certificates.
But Sanders isn’t the only right wingnut trying to profit off the whole Bud Light thing.
Seth Weathers, CEO of two right-wing lifestyle brands called Freedom Speaks Up and Conservative Body, recently launched his own brand of “woke-free” beer company with an ad almost (but not quite) as dumb as the one released by the Arkansas governor.
One Comment
London_resistance
oh dear, latest news is the company that makes Bud Light beer, ( Beer?? or what we Europeans call weak plss) has sacked the woke marketing exec who thought up the ridiculous trans identified man dylan mulvaney to promote their drink. This is after a massive boycott of the rat’s plss in a can by angry customers
And yet Nike doesn’t appear to have suffered any ill effect as yet by its insult to woman by having the ludicrous dylan mulvaney’s mock women by modelling a sports bra.
Lesson, piss off men and you suffer consequences- ie bud light. Piss off women and you get away with it- but that is par for the course with this trans BS