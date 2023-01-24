Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes attacking LGBTQ+ people top priority as governor of fourth poorest state

Former White House propagandist Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in as Governor of Arkansas just two weeks ago and she’s already launched an attack on LGBTQ+ people.
One of Sanders’ very first acts as the chief executive of the fourth poorest state in the nation was to ban state agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx.”
Per AP:
Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that’s prompted complaints from some critics who view it as yet another attack by Republicans on the LGBTQ community. Yet her move may have limited impact, given that the word does not appear to be widely used in Arkansas government.
It was among several orders the 40-year-old former White House press secretary signed within hours of taking office that were cheered by conservatives, including restrictions on teaching critical race theory in public schools and banning TikTok on state devices. The Latinx prohibition gives agencies 60 days to revise written materials to comply.
“One of the things as governor that I will not permit is the government using culturally insensitive words,” Sanders said after signing the order.
All nouns in the Spanish language are gendered. In recent years, the term “Latinx” was introduced as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina.” While many members of the LGBTQ+ community have welcomed the new term, others find unnecessary, and some have refused to embrace it.
Conservatives, especially those of the straight het cis white variety, have been especially triggered by the term. In response to Sanders’ order, the Log Cabin Republicans issued a statement praising her for it.
“The term Latinx is just another misguided product of the modern left’s relentless obsession with stripping gender from American life, an obsession that LGBT conservatives fight back against daily,” Charles Moran, the group’s president, said in a statement.
Regardless of how you feel about the word “Latinx”, the fact that Sanders made this one of her first acts as governor sends a clear message: She’s not above using the power of her office to push her “anti-woke” agenda and do harm to queer people.
In an op-ed published by CNN, Ed Morales writes:
With her executive order, Sanders is making sure the debate around “Latinx” drowns out more important issues in the community. Her anti-woke rhetoric will do nothing to address the economic issues that are front and center in the minds of Latino/as in the US, including in Arkansas, one of our nation’s poorest states.
The jury is still out on “Latinx,” and the new term, “Latine.” But as long-standing homophobic prejudices dissolve and as gender identities become more diverse, perhaps an increasing amount of Latinos will opt for some sort of alternative term. This latest Sanders misstep only shows that the needs of Latinos can never be reduced to a debate over a label, or a plank of a contrived anti-woke agenda.
After signing to order, Sanders too to Twitter to crow about it.
“I banned the use of ‘Latinx’ in government because I will not permit my administration to use culturally insensitive words that greatly offend the vast majority of Hispanics,” she wrote. “No matter what the liberal corporate media says we will keep the radical left’s agenda out of Arkansas.”
I banned the use of “Latinx” in government because I will not permit my administration to use culturally insensitive words that greatly offend the vast majority of Hispanics. No matter what the liberal corporate media says we will keep the radical left’s agenda out of Arkansas. https://t.co/zni0sBkvTN
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 22, 2023
Now, let’s check out some of the responses…
I know you’re new to Arkansas, so just a heads up, weed is not recreationally legal here. You need a prescription here before you get high and tweet.
— Dan Whitfield (@DanWhitCongress) January 23, 2023
Did you consult with members of that community before coming in as the white savior (in your mind) and banning the term?
— MamaPause (@mama_pause) January 22, 2023
Never said a cross word about her boss calling COVID the “China Virus” tho.
— The Angry Czeck (@angryczeck) January 22, 2023
‘Latinos’ is more excepted than the term Hispanics. @SarahHuckabee should read the definitions before using that term too.
— bloretta56 (@bloretta561) January 23, 2023
“Liberal corporate media” and “radical left agenda” in one tweet!
10 Maga points for you!!!
— Kierangs (@Kierangs1) January 23, 2023
You banned the use of “Latinx” because you’re pandering to the racists who made you governor.
— Phineas Gregg (@PhineasGregg) January 22, 2023
While I understand trying to maintain consistency of language, eliminating words is problematic for me.
— Katie P (@KatherinePrange) January 22, 2023
For a state with the 4th highest poverty level in the country, this shows that your priorities are out of whack, and that you’re more concerned with politics than doing the hard work of solving the state’s many problems.
— soxfan4 (@Wsoxfnj1Soxfan4) January 22, 2023
“I don’t always recognize the feelings of people of color, but when I do, it’s to excuse my transphobia.”
-The least interesting governor in the world
— Friendly White Liberal (@AnWhiLi) January 22, 2023
The use of the term Latinx was so important that it needed your attention and action? Now do homelessness, food insecurity and education.
— Trevor Crowe 🇨🇦 🐘 🌈 (@trevcrowe) January 22, 2023
16 Comments
LumpyPillows
The article was about Latinx and said nothing about LGBT issues. Latinx is nonsense. It is offensive to most Latino people and is completely inconsistent with the entire Spanish language. Cat and dog are also masculine in Spanish. Should they be change to fight the patriarchy? It was created by white ultra-liberals hellbent on upending everything.
dougie
Lumpy, give it a rest. But, yes, we “ultra-liberals” – whatever that is – are “hellbent on upending everything.” Literally, everything.
Den
The term originated with the progressive LGBT Latino community.
It was not created by “white ultra-liberals”, except perhaps in your imagination (sounds like they are part of the troop of bogeymen under your bed and in your closet). You are correct that it has been overwhelmingly rejected by the majority of Latinos/Hispanics, but remains in use mostly by the aforementioned progressives. I don’t know a single person of Hispanic or Latino origin (regardless of their political leanings or gender identity) who uses it.
abfab
I can only imagine that you’ve met (or known) tens of thousands of Latinos, X or otherwise, to make such an informed statement.
GlobeTrotter
@abfab: He doesn’t need to. The term “latinx” is used by only 3% of US Hispanics. It’s an entirely unknown terminology outside the United States. Source: MSNBC
abfab
Living in cable news land won’t win you any degrees. Hit the streets, hang out in the bodegas, meet the people, go to the best gay clubs in the US (LatinX Clubs). CALIENTE!
Stan H
She is a huge idiot. If you want to do some good then I suggest find a business in her state and place a huge order, Then before you pay for anything ask where the business is located. When they tell you Arkansas then say “Sorry I cancel.” “I will not support a hate state”.
Jim
Beyond a huge idiot. Just a common American fool.
GlobeTrotter
How’s getting rid of a silly, made-up word, universally rejected by the Latino/Latina Community an attack on LGBTQ people? The word is disdainfully and whole-heartedly rejected by every single latino/latina individual I’ve ever talked to on the subject, as they see it as the whimsical creation of rich, white, educated liberals who then imposed the word on Spanish speaking people without their say or input. The word doesn’t even fit in with Spanish grammar or pronunciation rules, it would be like the Chinese inventing some silly Chinese sounding word and imposing it on English speakers everywhere. So just how is this an attack on LGBTQ people?
Den
Like the proverbial broken clock, the grotesque (in so many ways) Sanders is correct about the dislike for the term “latinx” among the hispanic/latino community in the US. However making a big deal about banning it is idiotic. People can simply choose not to use it as is generally the case.
More important is the new Arkansas law that essentially bans drag shows/story hours, or any sort of performance by trans people if seen by children, even accidentally. This in a state with the some of the lowest metrics for educational quality, among the highest school drop out rates, and one of the highest rates of poverty in the nation! She will clearly be a disaster for the state, and will likely line her pockets given the corruption and hypocrisy we expect from “Christians” like her.
Fahd
This sort of demagogic pandering: manufacturing a “wedge-issue” and firmly taking the “anti-progressive’ side is done much better by Russian propaganda. What’s-her-name, despite her training in the guy’s administration, isn’t and has never been very good at it.
Let’s hope she doesn’t spend all of her time on this sort of crap. Arkansas has some real social problems such as adult illiteracy and childhood obesity to name just two. But I guess people get the government they deserve in the end.
Also, shout out to the people trying to take the gender bias out of the Spanish language; I’ll be back in a few lifetimes to check your progress.
Just.my.opinion
Sarah Sanders is such an embarrassment to the state of Arkansas – just as she was an embarrassment to the entire country when she “worked” in Washington. May God have mercy on all the stupid people who voted for her.
Mack
Unfortunately they’re not smart enough to know they’re stupid.
abfab
I had her totally wiped from my memory and then you had to bring her back. Awful.
Mister P
Too bad she doesn’t have any ideas to make Arkansas thrive and be better.
Republicans have no ideas, they just dislike the ideas of others.
bachy
For some incomprehensible reason, conservatives are unable to recognize how precious we are, and continue to reject all the new terms we continually generate which serve to distinguish us from the common, unexceptional masses content with being described as “men and women.”