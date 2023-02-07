Sarah Huckabee Sanders really doesn’t want you to see this photo of her ahead of tonight’s SOTU rebuttal

All eyes are on Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she prepares to deliver the official Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address later tonight.

Unfortunately, it’s not her planned remarks people are talking about. Instead, it’s this photo of her dressed as the McDonald’s Hamburglar…

Oops! Sorry, we meant this photo of her beaming alongside convicted felon/Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio that resurfaced online a few days ago…

Dear @SarahHuckabee, Care to comment on this photo? pic.twitter.com/Y4QjHbL6Va — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 2, 2023

The picture was actually snapped back in June 2019 in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel D.C. (RIP) and has languished in internet obscurity ever since.

Tarrio, as you may recall, was indicted last June on seditious conspiracy charges, along with four other Proud Boy leaders, for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection. The trial is currently underway.

But as Sanders prepares to step into the spotlight tonight, her selfie with the right-wing extremist is being recirculated on Twitter, with many people questioning the GOP’s decision to pick her to deliver its rebuttal to Biden’s SOTU address.

So …Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican Party's response to Pres. Biden's State of Union address. Why in the world would the Republicans choose a representative who's been associated with Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio ??? pic.twitter.com/QnaQOhqEpI — Dr. Mike Davis ? (@FrankMikeDavis1) February 5, 2023

Per The Hill:

The State of the Union response is usually delivered by younger figures in the party who are seen as having a rising profile. In 2018 and 2019, Democrats tapped Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver the responses to Trump’s address.

Politico adds:

Delivering the State of the Union response is, by most accounts, a dreadful gig, one filled with political tripwire. The most memorable speeches are recalled for all the wrong reasons: a bit of spittle on one’s lips, a frantic lurch for a water bottle at the table nearby. But getting tapped for the response is still an honor. And it does give a snapshot for where the opposition party is trending at that moment in time. When Sanders delivers her address it will provide a healthy reminder that Trump’s impact on the GOP is likely to last for generations, even if many Republicans claim they’re ready to move on from him.

Since being sworn in as Governor of Arkansas on January 10, Sanders has shown she’s still ride or die MAGA.

One of her very first acts as governor was to sign an executive order attacking gender inclusivity by banning the use of the term “Latinx” by government agencies, then banning critical race theory in public schools, and then following it up with a thinly-veiled “All Lives Matter” Black history month tweet.

During Black History Month, we celebrate the Black Arkansans and Americans who have shaped our country, our culture, and our communities. Our nation is strengthened by citizens of every race, religion, culture, and creed. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 2, 2023

Last month, she gushed about how much she still adores Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News, saying, “I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden.”

(She stopped short, however, of endorsing him for President in 2024, saying she’s “not really focused on that” at the moment.)

If Sanders’ SOTU rebuttal tonight is anything like those press briefings she used to do while working in Trump’s White House, it’ll be chock-full of lies, partial truths, and Republican propaganda, with perhaps a few below-the-belt jabs at Biden’s stutter, which she once mocked him for in a since-deleted tweet.

While you’re here, check out this clip of MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan talking about Sanders’ speech tonight and why she is the epitome of a political nepo baby…