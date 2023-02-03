Sarah Huckabee Sanders should probably delete this tweet right now

February is Black History Month and nobody’s more excited about it than Arkansas’ newest anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who decided to mark the occasion with a tweet celebrating “citizens of every race, religion, culture, and creed.”

“During Black History Month, we celebrate the Black Arkansans and Americans who have shaped our country, our culture, and our communities,” 40-year-old Sanders tweeted Wednesday morning, before adding: “Our nation is strengthened by citizens of every race, religion, culture, and creed.”

Anyone else feeling whiplash right now?

The message came less than three weeks after Sanders signed an executive order banning critical race theory in public schools across Arkansas. It was one of her very first actions as governor. (Her other action was banning government agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx”, in a not-so-subtle F.U. to the queer Latin community.)

The executive order instructed the state’s Department of Education to review any rules, policies, and regulations that could potentially “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as CRT, that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on characteristics protected by federal or state law.”

Here’s how people reacted to Sanders’ Black History Month tweet…

Nice words for someone that doesn’t want Arklansas students learning about black folks & their contributions to societyhttps://t.co/ILbQcmVHyR — KMG365 ☕ 🥀 🐝 (@starbucksgirl51) February 2, 2023

In honor of black history month, SHS bans books & classes that teach black history — Mary Medlock 🐝 (@libertynjustus) February 2, 2023

Sit this out Sarah — Grandpa Chronicles (@milehi_5280) February 2, 2023

Really? So it’s OK for school children to learn about the Little Rock 9 now? pic.twitter.com/zwBrprOtr5 — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) February 2, 2023

Have you banned books about Rosa Parks in schools yet? — Yes, Karen (@FreeStateKaren) February 2, 2023

…WE JUST WON’T ALLOW THEIR HISTORY TO BE TAUGHT IN ARKANSAS…

There I finished it for you!🤨 — B. Grayson (@bagrayson) February 2, 2023

If you actually believed this, you’d be a much better human. Alas. — Rebecca Welton’s Eyebrow Arch (@WeltonArch) February 2, 2023

I’m really confused, you want to celebrate black history but ban the teaching of it? — cody smith (@Gingerbeardcody) February 2, 2023

You started with good intentions but you basicly ended with “all lives matter”. — RamRog (@RamRog3) February 2, 2023

