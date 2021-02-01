Sarah Jessica Parker just dropped a major tidbit about the ‘Sex & the City’ revival

The overture to the Sex & the City revival continues, as star/producer Sarah Jessica Parker just revealed a big plot point about the new season: the show will address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Parker said the show will address the pandemic in the context of how it affects the sex and social lives of the three series leads: Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Kim Cattrall’s absence from ‘Sex and the City’ revival

“[COVID will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker said. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Given how COVID-19 has stymied many people’s sex and social lives, watching the Sex & the City gals go through the same thing might offer audiences a bit of comfort. Parker also said the new season will address the role of social media in dating, and how it has affected the lives of the main characters.

The ten-episode season of Sex & the City will go into production later this spring. A release date has yet to be announced. As previously reported, the show will not feature Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha, as the actress declined to return. Instead, the show will focus on several new characters that come into the lives of the three leads.