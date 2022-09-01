Sarah Palin loses in Alaska and people are loving George Takei’s reaction

Sarah Palin lost the special election in Alaska. Former Governor Palin (R) went up against former Alaska state Rep. Mary Peltola to take on the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s remaining term in the House. Young died suddenly in March.
Many expected Palin to win, making the result (51.5% to 48.5%) a major upset. Peltola, a Yup’ik person, also makes history as the first Indigenous Alaskan in Congress. She is also the first woman to hold the House seat.
Palin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has yet to concede defeat. Peltola’s apparent victory came after votes were tabulated late yesterday as part of the state’s new ranked-choice voting system.
Twitter responds to Sarah Palin’s defeat
A tweet by actor and LGBTQ activist George Takei about Palin’s defeat has gone viral.
“If a Democrat can win a statewide race in Alaska, Democrats can win everywhere. Congratulations to Mary Peltola on defeating Sarah Palin for Alaska’s Congressional House seat and becoming the first Native Alaskan ever elected to Congress!”
His tweet has had over 39k likes at the time of writing.
Others also believe that Peltola’s victory, despite Alaska using a ranked-choice voting system not used everywhere, means Democrats can feel a little more optimistic about the looming midterms.
A Democrat has won a US House Seat in Alaska that was in Republican hands for 49 years.
Mary Peltola just defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska.
The narrative has shifted. #BlueWave
— Aaron Black (@ABlackPolitical) September 1, 2022
Democrat Mary Peltola just defeated Sarah Palin and will take a House seat that has been in Republican control for 49 years.
Wow.
Republicans are truly in the finding out stage.
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 1, 2022
Others had their own hot take.
Sarah Palin, who in many ways started this inane madness, lost. That’s enough of a victory for today.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2022
This is where Trump blames Sarah Palin for running a terrible campaign, not listening to his advice, and he only endorsed her because someone else recommended her.
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022
Sarah Palin lost her election. Again. pic.twitter.com/AuErAvDIuI
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2022
This is now the second time Sarah Palin has lost an election because of Joe Biden. Damn lol.
— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) September 1, 2022
Donald Trump not only endorsed Sarah Palin, he thanked her for the job she did as Vice President during an August conference call.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 1, 2022
Peltola, tweeting about her victory, said, ‘Today is a good day,” alongside an image of the result.
It is a GOOD DAY. pic.twitter.com/7IW4hsWZ2P
— Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) September 1, 2022
She then went on to thank everyone who helped her achieve victory.
Thank you to all Alaskans who have put their faith in me as the first woman in Alaska’s history to represent our state in the House of Representatives.
Tonight, we’ve shown that we can win as a campaign that is pro-choice, pro-fish, pro-worker, and pro-Alaska.
— Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) September 1, 2022
Peltola will now face re-election in November as the incumbent Representative. She may face off again against Palin.
