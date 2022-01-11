Sarah Palin, mother of 5, can’t quit raving about sex-obsessed liberals wanting to “pound” everyone

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Sarah Palin, but yesterday the failed 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee made an appearance on Fox News where she would not stop talking about about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s sex life.

Palin was asked about Ocasio-Cortez blasting the “sexual frustrations” of her Republican colleagues after a photo of and her boyfriend made the rounds on social media over the holidays.

Related: Cindy McCain spills major tea on Sarah Palin and Ivanka Trump in new book

The congresswoman was responding to a tweet from former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes that criticized her boyfriend’s socks.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, AOC added, “It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird”

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Speaking about the incident to Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Palin said, “It amazes me though, [Ocasio-Cortez] and other liberals–socialists, even–their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are. And [to] hear her obsession [with]—or at least suggestion of—always gender, and sex even.”

The divorced mother of five then went on to prove Ocasio-Cortez’s point by going on a lengthy diatribe about sex.

Related: Whatever happened to Levi Johnston, Bristol Palin’s baby daddy who posed for “Playgirl”?

“Look how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound that into the public’s head: advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms,” she said.

“All those things that have to do with privacy and sex—the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that. And obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable.”

What Ocasio-Cortez is avoiding accountability for, Palin didn’t actually say.

Here’s how people on Twitter are responding to the whole thing…

Sarah Palin is upset that Lauren Boebert stole her act. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin says that AOC and liberals are “obsessed with sex”. Which is a weird thing to say, coming from a woman who has so many kids that she ran out of human names. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin went on Fox News saying AOC is “obsessed with sex” and wants to “pound” that into the public’s head. Sarah, what’s it called when Republican men want to control my vagina? — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 11, 2022

It’s nice how Sarah Palin comes out of hiding in Alaska every once in a while to remind everyone the part she played in ruining our democracy. Without her, we would have no Lauren Boebert, no MTG, and a lot more national dignity. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin needs to get laid. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 11, 2022

Woke up at 2:30 AM to find Eric Trump and Sarah Palin trending. Must be a whole lot of stupid going on. pic.twitter.com/l6et1FU5LB — BidenIsBetter (@Any1But) January 11, 2022

remember when Sarah Palin seemed threatening — fhart carbuncle (@paamiaam) January 10, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are the Delta variants of Sarah Palin. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 4, 2022

The only time I want to see Sarah Palin is when Tina Fey is playing her. — Laurice Fattal Boosted (@LauriceF) January 11, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.