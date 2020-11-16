Sarah Paulson previews transformation into villain for new ‘American Crime Story’ season

Fans of Sarah Paulson, Ryan Murphy and/or scandalous chapters in American history, look no further. The actress just showed off the first look at her antagonist character in Season 3 of American Crime Story.

As with the first two seasons of the show, American Crime Story will retell a lurid scandal from American history. This new season, titled ACS: Impeachment recalls the story of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal from the late 1990s. Paulson plays Linda Tripp, a friend and coworker of Monica Lewinsky who leaked word to the press that Lewinsky was engaged in an affair with then-President Bill Clinton. The series uses Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as its basis.

Frankly, we’re kind of amazed that a slender, good-looking woman like Paulson would take the role of Tripp, a figure widely ridiculed for her weight and looks. Famed fashion icon Mr. Blackwell once referred to Tripp as a “sheepdog in drag.”

Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography ?@MrRPMurphy? pic.twitter.com/460EshRhZC — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 13, 2020

Along with Paulson, Impeachment will feature Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Anthony Green as Al Gore and Betty Gilpin as right wing lunatic Ann Coulter.

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.