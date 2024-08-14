Photo Credit: Preston Meneses

Whether we realize it or not, we’re making history every day. And as we focus on creating a future of true freedom and equality for the entire LGBTQ+ community, it’s important that we never forget where we’ve been.

With that in mind, Queerty is launching The Queer Time Capsule, a new recurring feature where we ask some of our favorite LGBTQ+ icons to hand select five items from the culture that they feel are worthy of being preserved for the future.

And who better to help kick off the Queer Time Capsule project that the G-O-D-D-E-S-S herself, Sasha Colby?

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

As it turns out, Sasha’s been thinking a lot about the past, too, especially as she’s linked up with LiveNation for their Home Stretch docuseries, which follows the legendary performer on her whirlwind solo tour Stripped, culminating in her homecoming show in Hawaii.

Growing up in conservative Jehovah’s Witness household, the concept of “home” is a complicated one for Sasha, but it’s also where she found her chosen family and began her journey to worldwide superstardom.

She calls Home Stretch “a beautiful showcase of my creativity and the community of friends and family that I create with,” one that she believe can “offer strength and inspiration to queer people everywhere by sharing my own journey and vulnerabilities.”

The series launched this month on LiveNation’s YouTube channel, and if it were to end up in a time capsule, Sasha hopes future generations “will find value in seeing how we, as a community, support and uplift each other.”

But what else deserves a place in our Queer Time Capsule? Sasha Colby makes the case for 5 timeless pieces of queer culture below:

1. The first brick thrown at Stonewall

“It symbolizes the start of the queer fight for equality and the broader struggle for equal rights. It also marks the beginning of Pride.”

2. The Real World: San Francisco (Season 3)

“Pedro Zemora’s presence as the first reality TV personality to die of AIDS brought a lot of attention to the AIDS epidemic in the eighties and nineties and highlighted the healthcare disparities faced by queer people.”

“As a cultural and global phenomenon, it showcases queer expression, art, and joy that’s celebrated and enjoyed by audiences worldwide.”

“My fourth pick is Grindr, because how in the world would we all meet each other if we didn’t have Grindr?”

5. Veneno

“For me, it provides the most accurate depiction of what trans family is like, and especially with trans women of color.”

Home Stretch: Sasha Colby‘s first two episodes are available on LiveNations’ YouTube now. The final episode will premiere on Wednesday, August 21.

Related* G-O-D-D-E-S-S: The collected wisdom of mother Sasha Colby These are dark times, but reigning ‘Drag Race’ superstar Sasha Colby hasn’t let that dim her shine. Instead, she’s a brighter beacon than ever for the trans community.